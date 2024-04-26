What do we know about the mass graves at Nasser Hospital where hundreds of bodies were found? – Liberation

Videos show scores of bodies being exhumed near the establishment. If there are gray areas in the conditions in which these people were killed and buried, at least part of these mass graves would have been excavated before Israeli forces arrived at the hospital site.

Since Saturday, April 20, the international community has been outraged and questioned the discovery of mass graves at Nasser Hospital. The Palestinian Civil Defense and various images and videos document the discovery of dozens of bodies buried inside the compound of Khan Younes Medical Complex, south of Gaza. The European Union and the United Nations called for an independent investigation by France on Thursday, April 25. Indeed, if the images attest to the exhumation of numerous bodies, there will be gray areas regarding the conditions in which the dead were killed and buried.

These mass graves have been excavated from the ground by the Palestinian Civil Defense since Saturday, April 20, with the initial discovery Fifty bodies. A search that continued over the following days turned up 340 bodies, according to the Palestinian Civil Defense, cited by various media outlets including AFP.

More than 200 bodies have already been found in a mass grave near Nasser Hospital in Khan Younes. Cadavers of children and adults. Some were beheaded, others had their organs stolen, and most were hanged with their hands tied behind their backs.pic.twitter.com/PwaLvQvnQx — Claude El Khal (@claudeelkhal) April 22, 2024

Most of the scenes filmed show excavations taking place South of Medical Campus, near the palm trees along the perimeter of the site. We see dozens of bodies there