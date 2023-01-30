Three injured, one critically

Police did not comment on the attacker’s motive. The federal prosecutor’s office indicated that it had not been seized “At this point“.

Three people were injured, one seriously. In a knife attack Monday afternoon BrusselsAt a metro station, the attacker was arrested, according to a new report by Belgian police.

“Knife attack at Schumann station: cooperation with various police services (…) allowed the teacher to be quickly arrested“, Brussels Mayor Philippe Clos tweeted.

Attack near the European Commission

After initially reporting only one person injured, federal police told AFP that a total of three people had been injured in the attack, one of them in a “critical condition”. Police did not comment on the attacker’s motive. The federal prosecutor’s office indicated that it had not been seized “At this point“.

According to an AFP journalist at the scene, around 6pm several plainclothes police officers ran to a platform at the Schumann metro station, located a few dozen meters from the headquarters of the European Commission and the Council of Europe.

A woman urged passengers entering the station to turn back after reporting a man inside armed with a knife.

