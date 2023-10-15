The conflict has displaced a million people in the Gaza Strip in a week, according to the UN

Roughly “A million people have been displaced [dans la bande de Gaza] “In the First Seven Days of War” Between Hamas and Israel, the UN for Palestinian refugees. The company made the announcement on Sunday, October 15. Israel’s order led to the evacuation of residents north of the area “A Mass Migration” population to the south, the UN announced earlier on Sunday. Pending its ground offensive, the Israeli army on Friday called on 1.1 million civilians in the north of the territory to reach the south of the Palestinian territories. However, a military spokesman assured on Saturday evening that the offensive would not begin on Sunday for humanitarian reasons. Follow our live stream.

The number of hostages has been revised downwards. Israel’s military says it has identified 126 hostages held by Hamas. Israeli officials initially estimated that about 150 Israelis and foreigners were captured. Officials said the number was revised downward after bodies were found in southern Israel after the attack and is still subject to change.

The number continues to rise. Palestinian officials have now reported 2,329 deaths since the start of the Israeli crackdown in the Gaza Strip, according to a new report released Sunday morning. In total, more than 1,300 buildings were destroyed in this 362 km2 area, according to the UN. On the Israeli side, the Israeli military said at least 1,300 people, mostly civilians, had been killed in Hamas attacks.

Tension on the border between Lebanon and Israel. Israel’s military announced on Sunday that it had attacked Lebanon “in response” Its soil, for shots taken at the border. The IDF said one civilian was killed “many people” Wounded by these scenes from Lebanon. “UAn area four kilometers from the northern border of Lebanon” Also closed to the public. Tensions have risen along the Lebanese border after an attack by a Palestinian Islamist group in Israel.

Three new special flights on Sunday to repatriate French citizens from Tel Aviv. “Vulnerable persons, unaccompanied minors and especially pregnant women, persons with disabilities or in a specific emergency medical situation, will be given priority on specially organized flights”, the Ministry of External Affairs notes. Since Thursday, four flights have taken place to repatriate nearly 1,200 passengers.