Van der Leyen’s visit to Israel causes a new storm within the EU

Tuesday twenty-seven meets in haste. The head of the commission criticizes the country for not reminding the country of its obligation to respect international law.

Correspondent in Brussels

“I am convening an extraordinary European Council to define a common position and clear and coordinated action.“. Charles Michael announced an emergency meeting of twenty-seven people on Saturday evening. It will be held by video on Tuesday afternoon.

This is a direct response to Ursula van der Leyen’s recent visit to Israel. At the site on Friday, the European Commission president did not raise the burning issue of the Israeli-ordered dangerous evacuation of Gaza, and in more detail during his meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or during his public speaking engagements. Israel’s obligation to respect international law only asserts this country’s right to “Atrocities committed by Hamas“. At most, “VDL” agreed “The horrors unleashed by Hamas add to the suffering of innocent Palestinians“. before adding: “I know that way…