Joe Biden recalled the Palestinians’ “right to self-determination” when calling on Mahmoud Abbas.

Cover Image: A convoy of Israeli armored vehicles in southern Israel on the border with the Gaza Strip on October 14, 2023. Maya Allerusso / AB

According to the UN Office of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Tens of thousands of people fled their homes in Gaza and moved south after Israel ordered the evacuation of 1.1 million people living in the enclave’s north on Friday morning. . Prior to this announcement, the United Nations (UN) had already estimated the number of displaced people in Gaza at more than 423,000 because of the military response by the Israeli army after the attack by Hamas on its soil.

. Prior to this announcement, the United Nations (UN) had already estimated the number of displaced people in Gaza at more than 423,000 because of the military response by the Israeli army after the attack by Hamas on its soil. A leading UN expert on the issue of displaced people announced himself on Friday “terrified” Through the evacuation order issued by the Israeli army to the people of the northern Gaza Strip , which according to him is a crime against humanity. He called on Israel to reverse its decision, as did United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and several humanitarian organizations.

, which according to him is a crime against humanity. He called on Israel to reverse its decision, as did United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and several humanitarian organizations. The Israeli army announced during the night from Friday to Saturday “Hezbollah Strikes Terrorist Target in South Lebanon” Answer “Unidentified aerial objects infiltrating Israel and shooting down a drone” Israeli. The IDF announced just after midnight “Two unidentified targets intercepted over Haifa”There is another projectile in northern Israel, about fifty kilometers from the border with Lebanon, near the town of Shefa Amr in the north of the country.

Answer “Unidentified aerial objects infiltrating Israel and shooting down a drone” Israeli. The IDF announced just after midnight “Two unidentified targets intercepted over Haifa”There is another projectile in northern Israel, about fifty kilometers from the border with Lebanon, near the town of Shefa Amr in the north of the country. At least 1,300 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in Israel since the attack on the Gaza Strip a week ago. . The Israeli military confirmed on Saturday morning that at least 120 people were being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. The death toll in Hamas-controlled territory has risen to 2,215, including 724 children. Local officials said Friday evening.

. The Israeli military confirmed on Saturday morning that at least 120 people were being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. Local officials said Friday evening. Israeli Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Friday evening “This is just the beginning” Israeli attack. As the Israeli military prepares for a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, he has again vowed to destroy Hamas.

As the Israeli military prepares for a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, he has again vowed to destroy Hamas. Sixteen Palestinians were killed Friday during clashes with Israeli forces during solidarity rallies with the Gaza Strip in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. A total of 51 West Bank Palestinians have been killed since Hamas attacked Israel last Saturday.

A total of 51 West Bank Palestinians have been killed since Hamas attacked Israel last Saturday. Russia, which blames the US for the situation in Gaza, called the United Nations (UN) Security Council on Friday and tabled a draft resolution. “Humanitarian Ceasefire”. “We are determined that the Security Council must put an end to this bloodshed and resume peace talks with the long-planned objective of establishing a Palestinian state.”Russia’s Ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, announced.

“We are determined that the Security Council must put an end to this bloodshed and resume peace talks with the long-planned objective of establishing a Palestinian state.”Russia’s Ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, announced. In a live interview on CNN on Friday, IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Peter Lerner “sort of” Israeli forces in Gaza and Lebanon this week denied using white phosphorus bombs. Human Rights Watch (HRW) released a statement on Thursday in which it said it had verified videos showing the Israeli military using white phosphorus bombs.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) released a statement on Thursday in which it said it had verified videos showing the Israeli military using white phosphorus bombs. The number of French citizens killed in Hamas attacks against Israel has risen further, with seventeen dead and fifteen missing. The entourage of the French foreign minister arrived in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening, reported Agence France-Presse on Saturday.

The entourage of the French foreign minister arrived in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening, reported Agence France-Presse on Saturday. A second flight to repatriate French nationals from Israel, organized by the Foreign Ministry, landed at Paris’s Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle airport on Friday evening. An airport source told Agence France-Presse that there were more than 300 passengers on board.

Read all our articles on the attack on Israel

editorial. Emmanuel Macron’s speech: A call for essential unity

Reporting. A million people were ordered to leave the northern Gaza Strip

facts. European aid to Palestine examined

narrative. The day Hamas shook Israel

narrative. Joe Biden incites Hamas’ “bloodlust” and shows unfailing solidarity with Israel

Encryption. Hamas has been Israel’s greatest enemy since 1987

Analysis. After the Hamas attack, the US faces a mystical “new Middle East”.

Tribune. Eli Barnawi: “The Hamas attack is the result of the combination of a fanatical Islamist organization and a despicable Israeli policy”

Video. Hamas offensive against Israel: Second day of fighting summarized in pictures

Encryption. Benjamin Netanyahu, the war-defying Prime Minister

true Elizabeth Bourne condemns the “rebellious ambiguities” of La France Insumais

Tribune. Hamas attack: “This is a turning point in Israel’s history” for Ilan Greilsmammer

Reporting. In Israel, the streets of Jerusalem bear the scars of massacres by Hamas attackers

narrative. Why did Hamas decide to break the status quo and challenge Israel?

Encryption. Hamas attack on Israel, a political and security earthquake