According to the mayor of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine, the situation remains “tense” as Russian forces have been on the offensive there for several days.

Cover Image: Smoke rises above the city of Avdivka on October 13. Alexander Ermochenko / Reuters

Russian forces suffered several “Reverse” During their attack on the city of Avdivka In the Donetsk region, the Institute for Combat Research analyzes in its report on Friday, October 13. According to Andriy Yermak, Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, Russia uses “Phosphorus Weapons” On the city Or the situation is “tense”.

His Report The daily published on October 14, The Ukrainian civil service declares that the Russian army is present "Lost" "Over 970" Players on the same day on October 13th . the world These figures could not be verified.

North Korea has recently offered "More than 1,000 containers" Military equipment and ammunition to Russia, according to the White House. This material will be used "Attacking Ukrainian Cities and Killing Ukrainian Citizens"John Kirby, a spokesman for the US National Security Council, condemned it during an interview with reporters on Friday.

This material will be used “Attacking Ukrainian Cities and Killing Ukrainian Citizens”John Kirby, a spokesman for the US National Security Council, condemned it during an interview with reporters on Friday. Ukraine has claimed responsibility for the attack by naval drones on two Russian naval vessels. According to Ukrainian media, Ukrainian intelligence, together with naval forces, attacked two Russian ships near Sevastopol. Buyan And this By Pavel Tersha, Thanks to naval drones called “Sea Baby” already used against the Crimean bridge.

According to Ukrainian media, Ukrainian intelligence, together with naval forces, attacked two Russian ships near Sevastopol. Buyan And this By Pavel Tersha, Thanks to naval drones called “Sea Baby” already used against the Crimean bridge. Washington provides evidence of the relationship “complete” between Iran and Russia. The United States on Thursday delivered to United Nations member states the wreckage and parts of Iranian military drones that Washington says were recovered in Ukraine.

The United States on Thursday delivered to United Nations member states the wreckage and parts of Iranian military drones that Washington says were recovered in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin assures that Russia is ready to export large quantities of grain. The Russian president says his country maintains “Highest Ability” Grain exports defied Western sanctions. “Last year, as you know, we had a record and historic harvest of 158 million tons. This year, it will be even bigger, already more than 130 million.He declared.

