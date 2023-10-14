LIVE – Hamas attacks: “This is just the beginning” of Israeli response, Netanyahu warns

Reuters journalist killed, six others injured in Lebanon
A Reuters video journalist was killed and six journalists from AFP, Reuters and Al-Jazeera were injured while covering the situation in southern Lebanon on Friday, three media outlets said.
A group of journalists from different media outlets came under cross-border shelling near the village of Alma H-Shab near the Israeli border, one of the two AFP journalists injured said.
A Lebanese security source told AFP that the first Israeli bombings followed an attempt by Palestinians to cross into Israel from the Lebanese border.
Why Israel’s eviction order seems ‘impossible’ to UN
While Tel Aviv calls for hundreds of thousands of Gazans to leave the north, such a population displacement in such a short period of time and in such a small area is considered “technically and logistically impossible” by the UN and other internationals. systems. We tell you more in this article.
The deadline for Israel’s Gaza evacuation is running out
Israel on Friday ordered the evacuation of “all civilians” from Gaza City within 24 hours “for their own safety and security”.
A mass evacuation from northern Gaza would be “catastrophic” for hospital patients, with hospitals in the south already at full capacity, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated on Friday.
A week after the Hamas attack, Israel continues its retaliation
A week after attacks by the terror group killed around 1,200 people and left many others missing, the Israeli army Tsahal is stepping up attacks in the Gaza Strip. And the question of whether there will be a ground attack in the Palestinian territories is on everyone’s lips.
