LIVE – Hamas attacks: “This is just the beginning” of Israeli response, Netanyahu warns

A Reuters video journalist was killed and six journalists from AFP, Reuters and Al-Jazeera were injured while covering the situation in southern Lebanon on Friday, three media outlets said.

A group of journalists from different media outlets came under cross-border shelling near the village of Alma H-Shab near the Israeli border, one of the two AFP journalists injured said.

A Lebanese security source told AFP that the first Israeli bombings followed an attempt by Palestinians to cross into Israel from the Lebanese border.