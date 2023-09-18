LIVE – Lampedusa: Head of Alpes-Maritimes denies “creating a settler camp in Mendon”

22:04

Gerald Dormanin, who arrived in Rome this evening, met his Italian counterpart Matteo Piandosi to discuss the arrival of migrants on the Italian island of Lampedusa.

“Constructive and friendly meeting at the Ministry of the Interior with the French Minister of the Interior Gérald Tarmanin,” Matteo Piantedosi X, commented earlier on Twitter.

He added: “France and Italy are united in their strong cooperation in the fight against human trafficking.”

As a reminder, Gerald Dorman has been the target of much criticism in Italy, with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni accusing him of being “incapable of solving the migration problems he was elected to”.