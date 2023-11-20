According to a reporter for “La Croix” newspaper in Argentina, “Argentinians voted for their own execution.”

Javier Millay’s election: “Argentinians voted for their own execution,” according to Eric Tomargue, a reporter for La Croix newspaper in Argentina. Eric Domergue, a reporter for La Croix newspaper in Argentina, is a guest of franceinfo 19/20 to react to the election of Javier Maile as the country’s president. – (France Info)

Javier Millay was elected president of Argentina with 55% of the vote. Eric Domergue, newspaper reporter the cross Franceinfo’s guest of 19/20 to understand this election in Argentina. “I have the impression that Argentinians voted for their executioner. We will see that in the coming months“, he explains. The strike is the difference in votes between the two candidates.”The difference is huge, much wider than we can imagine“, the journalist assesses.

Forty years of democracy in Argentina

Eric Domergue says he is more concerned about the economic and political aspects. “Symbolic or not, December 10 marks the fortieth anniversary of democracy, when Javier Millay comes to power. He recalled.