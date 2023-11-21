The Palestinian movement says it is nearing “the end of a ceasefire agreement”.

6:33

The event takes place on Sunday in the heart of the Red Sea. A helicopter from Yemen’s Houthi rebels landed on a cargo ship chartered by a Japanese group whose owner is Israeli.

Once on top of the building, the insurgents are positioned and manage to reach the control room, where they threaten the crew with weapons. In all, 25 people were taken hostage and taken to a rebel-held port.

For its part, Japan is “communicating with Israel, and in addition to direct communications with the Houthis, we are urging Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iran and other relevant countries that the Houthis quickly release the ship and crew,” the Japanese said. Foreign Minister Yoko Kamigawa said Monday.

A few days ago, the Houthis threatened to target Israeli ships in this strategic sea located between Northeast Africa and the Arabian Peninsula.