The death of Rosalyn Carter, the First Lady of Iron, Fire and Hope – Liberation

November 20, 2023

The death of Rosalyn Carter, the First Lady of Iron, Fire and Hope

November 20, 2023

For seventy-seven years, the wife of the former Democratic Party leader shared her duties and decision-making while leading her own battles in the White House from 1977 to 1981. He died on Sunday, November 19 at the age of 96.

She died ninety-six years ago in Plains Village, Georgia, where she was born with her husband, Jimmy. But Rosalyn Carter’s itinerary would have taken her from campaigns across America, through the Oval Office, to official trips and humanitarian work around the world, from where she worked with her presidential husband in 1977 to vacate the status of First Lady in 1981. From the role of chief hostess of the White House to the definitive performer of American political power. The announcement of his death on Sunday, Nov. 19, prompted tributes in an openness that has become increasingly rare in America, with prominent voices of the Democratic Party from the conservative ends of the ideological spectrum honoring nearly a century in unity. Struggles and triumphs on the fronts where her beliefs led her. First, recognition of mental health problems, dignified care for people in dependent situations, equal rights between men and women – not always recognized by the feminist movement, for example, because of her religious beliefs, not in favor of the right. Abortion.

In a joint statement, Joe and Jill Biden praised the woman “Charting his own path, is an inspiration

