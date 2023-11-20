November 20, 2023

According to Beijing, “a humanitarian disaster is unfolding in Gaza”.

Rusty Knowles November 20, 2023 2 min read

“The situation in Gaza affects every country in the world, calling into question the basic principles of right and wrong and humanity.”On Monday, November 20, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced. “A Humanitarian Disaster Unfolds in Gaza”, he added, in the presence of delegations from Arab countries or Muslim-majority nations. To continue further: “The international community must act urgently and take effective measures to prevent the spread of this tragedy”. Follow the situation on our live stream.

France will “evacuate” “injured or sick children” from the Gaza Strip. The Elysee announced that France would mobilize on Sunday “All ways belong to Him” to “Help evacuate injured or sick children from the Gaza Strip to its hospitals in need of emergency care”. “Medical aviation assets, both civilian and military, will be used for this purpose.”Added the post of President.

Emmanuel Macron calls out Benjamin Netanyahu over “high civilian casualties” in Gaza LThe French President reminded the Israeli Prime Minister “There is an absolute need to distinguish terrorists from the population.”, the Elysée announced Sunday evening. The head of state also met with the head of the Palestinian Authority. With Mahmood Abbas, he “Condemnation of Violence” Confident “Against the Palestinian Citizens” In the West Bank, the French president said.

Fierce fighting in Gaza. Violent fighting broke out in central Gaza City on Sunday, when an Israeli tank set fire to it in retaliation for Palestinian rocket launchers. Airstrikes intensified on Sunday evening.

Hostages released soon? Qatar, which is mediating the release of the 240 hostages who were kidnapped and returned to Gaza on October 7, said on Sunday that only sanctions remained. “too small”, without providing a timetable. US President Joe Biden’s deputy national security adviser said the deal “Closer Than Ever” and include output “several dozen” A vs. Hostages “extended interval, several days”, in fights.

