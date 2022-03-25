March 26, 2022

France wants to coordinate “humanitarian operation” in Mariupol with Turkey and Greece; More than 7,300 people were evacuated today via humanitarian routes

Rusty Knowles March 26, 2022 2 min read

  • More than a month after the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, Mariupol is still besieged by Vladimir Putin’s army. Townhall residents ask for help “Hunger begins to lie”. According to Volodymyr Zhelensky, they number about 100,000 people in the city. Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya in the Russian Republic, promised on Thursday that his forces would capture the town hall, before withdrawing his comments, admitting that it was only an administration building on the outskirts of the city.
  • Attacks continue in other parts of the countryAfter deadly strikes on Thursday in Kharkiv and Luhansk, the country’s second city, and Ukrainians’ accusations that the Russians used phosphorus bombs in Rubisne.
  • AT KievDozens of people fled Thursday’s clashes in an area Ukraine claims to have recaptured from Russia. Conducted by Ukrainian forces “Effective and limited counter-attacks to reduce pressure on Kiev”Although smaller than Ukrainian officials say, the Institute for War Research said in its latest daily report on Thursday.
  • US President Joe Biden leaves for Poland on Friday, In a city near the Ukrainian border. The visit follows the extraordinary diplomatic marathon in Brussels, where Mr Biden has attended numerous summits such as NATO, the G7 and the European Union to celebrate Western unity in response to Russia.
  • President of Ukraine, Volodymyr ZhelenskyUrged NATO to deliver its country “Unrestricted Military Assistance”. The Atlantic Alliance has announced that it will provide for Ukraine Protective equipment against chemical, biological and nuclear threats It will also protect its forces stationed in eastern Europe against these threats.
  • More than 3.5 million people fled Ukraine Since the start of the war, according to the United Nations figures released on Tuesday.
