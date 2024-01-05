Usman Sonko's conviction for defamation was upheld, his competency questioned

In Senegal, the Supreme Court this Friday, January 5, upheld the six-month suspended prison sentence of opponent Ousmane Sonko for defamation against the current Minister of Tourism, Mame Mbaye Niang. A decision that once again calls into question his eligibility for the presidential election, the first round of which is scheduled for February 25.

The Supreme Court of Senegal confirmed the judgment of the Court of Appeal of May 8, 2023 this January 5th. Usman Sonko was given a six-month suspended prison sentence for defamation and public contempt of Madam Mbe Nyong'o. The mayor of Ziginchor had publicly accused the current tourism minister of being singled out in the state inspector general's report of alleged fraud. Lawyers from both camps insist he is ineligible for five years.

The president of Senegal's African Patriots for Work, Ethics and Fraternity (Bastef), 49 years old, third in the 2019 presidential election, was sentenced to two months in prison in the first instance in March 2023, suspended and 200 million CFA francs (about 300,000 euros) in damages.

In another proceeding, Ousmane Sonko was convicted on June 1 of “youth corruption” and sentenced to two years in prison.

More information to follow