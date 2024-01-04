January 4, 2024

A shooting erupts at a high school, with officials talking about “multiple victims.”

Rusty Knowles January 4, 2024 2 min read

A shooting took place early Thursday morning at a high school in Iowa, USA. The shooter has been identified and the situation is now under control.

A shooting erupted at a high school in the northern US state of Iowa this Thursday, January 4, with “multiple gunshot victims” according to local authorities. Several police and emergency services are reported to have been targeted by gunfire, but we do not yet know the extent of their injuries or the number of victims.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff, the shooting happened in the early morning hours at Perry High School. Police were alerted at 7:37 a.m., before most students arrived at the school and classes began.

The shooter has been identified

The shooter has been identified, but it is not known at this time if he has been arrested, injured or is dead. “There is no longer any danger to the public,” Sheriff Adam Infante told reporters.

Police arrived “within seven minutes” and found “many people in gunfire. We don't know how many people (…) have been injured (…) but we're working on it,” he said.

“Fortunately, there were very few high school students and teachers in the establishment” and it was early hours and classes had not yet started, he added.

According to local media, it was the first day of recovery after the winter break. School and high school shootings continue to occur in the United States. In May 2022, a man killed 19 students and two teachers at Rapp Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

