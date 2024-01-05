Twenty countries contributed billions during Trump's presidency

This is a new violation of the Constitution American. A legacy of the former Republican president, according to Democratic lawmakers Donald Trump During his stay he benefited from $7.8 million from 20 countries including China and Saudi Arabia White House.

The Democratic Party lost control of the House of Representatives in Congress a year ago, even as a parliamentary commission is investigating possible violations of a constitutional law that prohibits any civil servant, minister or president from receiving “salaries” — gifts or money — from other governments without congressional approval.

According to a report titled “White House for Sale,” approved by the commission's sole Democratic minority and revealed The Washington PostOfficials from 20 countries – China, India, Turkey itselfSaudi Arabia, Qatar Or Democratic Republic of the Congo – Paid rent and bills in 2017 and 2018 for four of the 500 companies and entities owned by Donald Trump and his Trump Organization family group.

“As president, Donald Trump accepted more than $7.8 million from foreign states and their leaders, including some of the most nefarious regimes on the planet,” the report alleged, accusing the former tenant of the White House (2017-2021). I've seen “pass between”. [ses] Hands” is part of this money. The four properties targeted include offices and apartments at Trump Tower, an iconic skyscraper on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, and hotels or apartments in New York, Washington and Las Vegas.

For example, ICBC, a Chinese state-owned bank, rents office space in Trump Tower and the total cost Beijing 5.5 million dollars for the benefit of the former head of state's real estate assets, according to the report. “Former President Trump broke the rules Constitution “When its companies accepted these wages without congressional approval,” Democrats denounced President Joe Biden, who will face a Republican challenger again in November.

And thisSaudi Arabia Former President Trump paid his companies at least $615,422 in prohibited wages while in office. Polls suggest the 77-year-old businessman is the favorite in the Republican primaries for the US presidential election, which begins on January 15. But the billionaire, who has been accused four times, faces several trials this year. He and his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, are currently appearing in civil court New York For the Trump Organization's financial fraud.

20 minutes with AFP