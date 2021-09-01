U.S. police identify Brazilian serial killer 16 years after death

A lengthy investigation, which ended with the exhumation of a corpse in Brazil. U.S. Police announced Tuesday, Aug. 31, that they have solved three murders of young women in Florida twenty years ago. Roberto Fernandez died in a plane crash in 2005. “A serial killer” And according to the Broward County Sheriff, more lives could have been killed.

In 2000, his services found that, within a few weeks, the bodies of two young women were beaten to death and found lying in bags on the road. A year later, a stabbed third person was found floating in the Gulf of Miami. All three women were drug addicts and prostitutes.

In the latest case, police quickly became suspicious after Roberto Fernandez, a Brazilian living in the United States in the late 1990s, was acquitted of murdering his wife in his country. But when she wanted to question him, he had already flown to Brazil, a country with no extradition treaty with the United States.

In 2011, DNA analysis linked the three murders and the fingerprints strengthened Roberto Fernandez’s suspicion. Then American investigators went to Brazil to find him. Authorities say he was involved in an accident six years ago when he tried to flee to Paraguay after being raped and threatened by his ex-wife’s family.

U.S. police believe he may have performed his crash. We had to prove that he was really deadAgent Nikolai Trifonov told a news conference. People can pretend they are dead, especially if they have committed murders. “

After years of research and bilateral discussions, his grave was finally discovered in Brazil and opened in late 2020 and early 2021. DNA analyzes confirmed that he was indeed dead and the author of three murders.