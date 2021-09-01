Video – “This is the worst day of my life”: First day without Americans in Kabul

Today, the militants pay tribute to our Special Rapporteur Lyseron Paul. A first. The Taliban are happy because now the airport belongs to them. Inside, they prevent a woman from reaching Darshala with her son. She struggles to board a plane. But not anymore.

The airport looks like a war zone, with American vehicles and hundreds of shell casings on the ground. Then a Taliban leader approached our correspondent. “You know the Americans destroyed thousands of guns and a lot of equipment at the airport. It’s in bad condition, it’s not working for ten or two weeks.”, He promises.

Taliban special forces will control the airport 24 hours a day. Suddenly the sound of gunfire was heard. Our journalists are asked to leave the campus. Security is still weak. Then they go to a famous district of Kabul.

Esmatullah, the owner of the computer store, was delighted that the Americans had left. “This is a beautiful day! It is the Americans who have created this tension and insecurity for so many years, they have occupied our country. I hope the Islamic Emirate will take matters into its own hands.”, He says.