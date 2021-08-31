Protest – The campaign highlights the US defeat in Kabul, but the Taliban’s return to Chinese power poses serious challenges, fearing that jihadi attacks will erupt against its interests in Pakistan.

“Total failure”Enjoy it Global Times. In Beijing, the official press rejoices at the US defeat in Afghanistan. “America sows destruction, not construction”, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying was attacked. The media has been accused of indiscriminately killing civilians in the wake of the Western exodus and the defeats of the US military. This deviation “Very embarrassing” Should lead to bitterness “Failure” Joe Biden and Democrats predict 2022 midterm elections Global Times, Connected to the PC. On Sunday, in an uncompromising telephone conversation, Foreign Minister Wang Yi lectured his US envoy, Anthony Blingen. “Concrete Actions” Condemns departure in the face of terrorism “Emergency”.

China is struggling to hide its satisfaction with China’s pathetic US retreat, which seems like a confirmation of Xi Jinping’s timeline prophecy about the fall of the West.