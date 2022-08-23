“Russia should think about how to end this war,” Volodymyr Zelensky assures “L’Express”.

Six months after the Kremlin’s “special operation” was launched, where is the situation in Ukraine? In an interview with our colleagues ExpressThe Ukrainian president insists that his country will one day or another find its territorial integrity, including Crimea, and that victory is at the end of the road.

The fact that Vladimir Putin’s Russia is stalling in the face of Ukrainian resistance gives him this confidence. Volodymyr Zelensky In this interview he assures him: the Ukrainian resistance remains intact and the purpose of the fight is to restore the borders. Ukrainian. LAccording to him, the Russian army is now at an impasse.

“Russia has to figure out how to end this war. Russia may choose to continue on the path it is on. They want to conquer the country in three days and they don’t succeed. They know very well that this is a problem, a trap to set their own people. Their people are trapped. The Russian people are trapped by the actions of their rulers. Now they have to find a solution.”The Head of State insists during an interview conducted by our colleagues from his office in Kew. Express, Eric Soule, Charles Hoquet, and Cyril Blouet. “We conducted the video interview on 17th August“, mentions this Tuesday franceinfo Eric Soule, editorial director of the magazine.



For Volodymyr Zelensky, there is no question of a cease-fire, which freezes the conflict and establishes occupation in areas the Russian military controls today, particularly in the east of the country. “Our soldiers are fighting everyday for our country. The cost of each these days is not just a question of money: it is first and foremost a human cost, the lives of our soldiers. Russia is advancing every day, every day, we are defending ourselves (…) it’s even the smallest steps”, the Head of State assures. A counteroffensive to recapture these lost provinces today is possible, the Ukrainian president assures, but he does not hide that it depends on the supply of Western weapons, which he does not yet have.

From the Presidential Palace in Kiev, he discusses the vexed issue of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in a very worrying way: “It is a nuclear power plant six times larger than Chernobyl: in the event of a disaster, the danger will not be limited to the European continent! Nuclear War Without Nuclear Weapons: We should know that this scenario could happen and that it would lead to catastrophe on a planetary scale. (…) The risks are too high! Now the plant is in the hands of people armed with bombs and explosives.”

When asked about the conditions of this interview, Eric Soule, the magazine’s editorial director, told franceinfo cThey had been preparing for this interview for months: “We saw incredible energy in him, he answered every question for more than an hour, properly defending his country. While calling for help from the EU and France“, says the journalist who claims to have known Volodymyr Zelensky”Very solid“.

When L’Express asked the president how long the war would last, the latter assured us that it would continue until Ukraine regained its borders: “He explained to us that the conflict started in 2014 when Crimea was annexed. This part will also remain Ukrainian“, precise Eric Soule.