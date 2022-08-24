Wednesday August 24, 2022 Corona virus in the world: new cases and deaths in 24 hours

The entire world is facing an unprecedented health crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There are more than 591,883,657 coronavirus cases and 6,118,991 deaths worldwide. Find out the results of countries and the evolution of the world regarding the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

at Monday, August 22, 2022The Virus COVID-19 touching 591,883,657 (+232,750) confirmed cases And the bulk did 6,118,991 (+717) died In the world. We now use open data from Google.

Morocco: PCR test is no longer mandatory to enter the territory

After years complicated by Covid-19, Morocco is finally relaxing its entry conditions: from May 18, 2022, PCR tests will no longer be mandatory for travelers from abroad to Morocco.

Covid: The lifting of the last restrictions in the UK

Boris Johnson has announced that mandatory isolation of people infected with Covid will end in the UK from Thursday 24 February. Meanwhile, screening tests will no longer be reimbursed from April 1.

Covid: Morocco, Colombia, Sri Lanka … these countries will go on the green list this Wednesday

Morocco, Ivory Coast, Sri Lanka, Colombia or Cambodia… This Wednesday, February 16, 2022, many countries are on the green list. A change to ease entry conditions into France for unvaccinated travelers. We explain to you.

Specialty:

In France The Last report A total of 905,386 contaminations have been reported, including at least +28,988 in the last 24 hours, according to information provided by health authorities regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. This Tuesday, August 23, 2022, there were +88 deaths in 24 hours, or a total of 153,705 deaths. The total number of deaths in EHPAD and EMS shows a total of 29,090 (0) deaths. The total number of deaths in hospitals was 124,615 (+88 in 24 hours). 53,644,354 people in France have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

l' Spain Listed in last lifts, total 13,314,764 (0) cases. The country counted on Sunday August 21, 2022, a total of 112,128 deaths, which means 0. 95,612,718 doses of vaccines were given since the last report.

Listed in last lifts, total 13,314,764 (0) cases. The country counted on Sunday August 21, 2022, a total of 112,128 deaths, which means 0. 95,612,718 doses of vaccines were given since the last report. at Canada , there are 0 new cases in 24 hours out of a total of 4,109,931 and 43,178 deaths including 0 since yesterday. 63,959,278 doses of vaccines were administered.

, there are 0 new cases in 24 hours out of a total of 4,109,931 and 43,178 deaths including 0 since yesterday. 63,959,278 doses of vaccines were administered. l’ Israel A total of 4,624,131 cases have been reported since the pandemic began, including +1,138 in the last 24 hours and 11,556 deaths (+1). 18,217,944 doses of vaccine were administered.



A total of 4,624,131 cases have been reported since the pandemic began, including +1,138 in the last 24 hours and 11,556 deaths (+1). 18,217,944 doses of vaccine were administered. to do America , today the number of new cases has been recorded +11,780 pollution in the last 24 hours. As of this Sunday, August 21, 2022, there are 90,575,405 cases in the country. Today’s death toll is +8 deaths in 24 hours or a total of 993,991 deaths. 607,588,353 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered.



, today the number of new cases has been recorded +11,780 pollution in the last 24 hours. As of this Sunday, August 21, 2022, there are 90,575,405 cases in the country. Today’s death toll is +8 deaths in 24 hours or a total of 993,991 deaths. 607,588,353 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered. at Morocco , this Saturday, August 20, 2022, +42 new infections in 24 hours and a total of 1,263,985 cases. Morocco currently has 16,270 deaths, 0 deaths in 24 hours. 55,109,242 vaccinations were administered in Morocco.

, this Saturday, August 20, 2022, +42 new infections in 24 hours and a total of 1,263,985 cases. Morocco currently has 16,270 deaths, 0 deaths in 24 hours. 55,109,242 vaccinations were administered in Morocco. The Japan Listed +141,018 new pollutants in 24 hours. A total of 16,875,851 cases were reported on Monday, August 22, 2022, with 37,269 (+269 in 24 hours) deaths. 309,221,641 doses of vaccine administered.

Listed +141,018 new pollutants in 24 hours. A total of 16,875,851 cases were reported on Monday, August 22, 2022, with 37,269 (+269 in 24 hours) deaths. 309,221,641 doses of vaccine administered. The Portugal This Saturday August 20, 2022, 0 deaths were reported in 24 hours, for a total of 24,775 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, and 0 new cases in 24 hours, for a total of 5,391,111 confirmed cases. 24,840,221 vaccines were administered.

This Saturday August 20, 2022, 0 deaths were reported in 24 hours, for a total of 24,775 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, and 0 new cases in 24 hours, for a total of 5,391,111 confirmed cases. 24,840,221 vaccines were administered. at UK , there have been 0 new cases in 24 hours, which means a total of 23,461,239 cases since the start of the pandemic. On August 20, 2022, this country reported 0 deaths in 24 hours, which means a total of 187,018 deaths. 104,349,270 doses of vaccine administered.

, there have been 0 new cases in 24 hours, which means a total of 23,461,239 cases since the start of the pandemic. On August 20, 2022, this country reported 0 deaths in 24 hours, which means a total of 187,018 deaths. 104,349,270 doses of vaccine administered. l’ Algeria It has a total of 269,805 cases including +74 in the last 24 hours and has recorded 6,878 (0) deaths since the pandemic began.

It has a total of 269,805 cases including +74 in the last 24 hours and has recorded 6,878 (0) deaths since the pandemic began. The Tunisia 0 new infections were reported this Saturday, August 20, 2022, which means a total of 1,141,773 confirmed cases. The country recorded a total of 29,209 deaths, including 0 since the last report. As of Tuesday, August 9, 2022, 6,379,629 people have been fully vaccinated.

0 new infections were reported this Saturday, August 20, 2022, which means a total of 1,141,773 confirmed cases. The country recorded a total of 29,209 deaths, including 0 since the last report. As of Tuesday, August 9, 2022, 6,379,629 people have been fully vaccinated. In South Africa This Saturday August 20, 2022 there are 4,009,730 (0) cases reported and 102,066 (0) deaths. 37,381,114 doses of vaccine were administered.

This Saturday August 20, 2022 there are 4,009,730 (0) cases reported and 102,066 (0) deaths. 37,381,114 doses of vaccine were administered. The China +40,764 new Covid-19 infections reported in 24 hours. A total of 5,673,876 and 24,494 (+52) deaths in the country on Monday, August 22, 2022. 3,429,988,000 doses of vaccines were administered.

+40,764 new Covid-19 infections reported in 24 hours. A total of 5,673,876 and 24,494 (+52) deaths in the country on Monday, August 22, 2022. 3,429,988,000 doses of vaccines were administered. at Peru , there are currently 4,046,670 (0) infections and 215,159 (0) deaths due to Covid-19. 82,366,473 doses of vaccines were administered.

, there are currently 4,046,670 (0) infections and 215,159 (0) deaths due to Covid-19. 82,366,473 doses of vaccines were administered. at Brazil The number of new infections in 24 hours was -41,030. The country recorded -348 deaths in 24 hours this Saturday, August 20, 2022 and a total of 34,223,207 cases and 682,010 deaths. 346,686,893 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered.

The number of new infections in 24 hours was -41,030. The country recorded -348 deaths in 24 hours this Saturday, August 20, 2022 and a total of 34,223,207 cases and 682,010 deaths. 346,686,893 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered. In India , this Saturday August 20, 2022, there are 44,348,960 confirmed cases (+9,531 in 24 hours) and 527,368 deaths, including +36 in 24 hours. 2,097,388,903 doses of vaccine administered.

, this Saturday August 20, 2022, there are 44,348,960 confirmed cases (+9,531 in 24 hours) and 527,368 deaths, including +36 in 24 hours. 2,097,388,903 doses of vaccine administered. In Italy, +10,417 new cases in the last 24 hours. There are +75 deaths in 24 hours on Monday, August 22, 2022. The total number of deaths since the pandemic began now stands at 174,797. The total number of cases identified is 21,660,885. 140,178,260 doses of vaccine were administered.

The Russia +33,061 new cases were reported this Sunday, August 21, 2022. Officials report that 19,150,404 cases have been detected for 383,617 (+57) deaths. 172,353,049 doses of vaccine were administered.

+33,061 new cases were reported this Sunday, August 21, 2022. Officials report that 19,150,404 cases have been detected for 383,617 (+57) deaths. 172,353,049 doses of vaccine were administered. In Germany , there are 0 new cases in 24 hours. In the country, on this Saturday August 20, 2022, 31,808,228 cases have been reported for 146,504 deaths (0). 184,440,514 doses of vaccine were administered.

, there are 0 new cases in 24 hours. In the country, on this Saturday August 20, 2022, 31,808,228 cases have been reported for 146,504 deaths (0). 184,440,514 doses of vaccine were administered. at Denmark There are 0 new infections in 24 hours, making a total of 3,262,219 cases. The country reported 6,846 deaths including 0 in the last 24 hours. 13,215,200 vaccines were administered.

There are 0 new infections in 24 hours, making a total of 3,262,219 cases. The country reported 6,846 deaths including 0 in the last 24 hours. 13,215,200 vaccines were administered. at Mexico , there are +4 deaths in 24 hours. The country has 2,887,996 (+219 in 24 hours) cases and a total of 23,220 deaths. 209,673,612 doses of vaccine administered.

, there are +4 deaths in 24 hours. The country has 2,887,996 (+219 in 24 hours) cases and a total of 23,220 deaths. 209,673,612 doses of vaccine administered. The Greece 0 new cases were reported in 24 hours, making the total since the start of the pandemic 4,654,737. The country recorded 32,028 deaths including 0 in the last 24 hours. 21,306,237 doses of vaccines were administered.

0 new cases were reported in 24 hours, making the total since the start of the pandemic 4,654,737. The country recorded 32,028 deaths including 0 in the last 24 hours. 21,306,237 doses of vaccines were administered. In Sweden On this Saturday, August 20, 2022, there are 0 new infections, which means a total of 2,558,943 infections and 19,682 deaths, including 0 from the last estimate. 22,863,668 doses of vaccine were administered.

On this Saturday, August 20, 2022, there are 0 new infections, which means a total of 2,558,943 infections and 19,682 deaths, including 0 from the last estimate. 22,863,668 doses of vaccine were administered. In Swiss 0 new cases in 24 hours, total 3,993,684 cases. The country reported 13,489 deaths, including 0 from the previous day. 15,936,363 doses of vaccine were administered.

0 new cases in 24 hours, total 3,993,684 cases. The country reported 13,489 deaths, including 0 from the previous day. 15,936,363 doses of vaccine were administered. In Argentina , there have been a total of 9,633,732 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 0 and 129,566 deaths (0). To date, 108,617,321 doses of vaccine have been administered.

, there have been a total of 9,633,732 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 0 and 129,566 deaths (0). To date, 108,617,321 doses of vaccine have been administered. In Austria There are +3,127 new cases, which means a total of 4,918,238 and 0 deaths in 24 hours for a total of 20,578 deaths this Sunday, August 21, 2022. 18,996,991 doses of vaccines were administered.

There are +3,127 new cases, which means a total of 4,918,238 and 0 deaths in 24 hours for a total of 20,578 deaths this Sunday, August 21, 2022. 18,996,991 doses of vaccines were administered. to do Netherlands There are 0 new cases in 24 hours, which means a total of 8,372,961 cases. The country has 22,574 deaths including 0 in the last 24 hours. 36,056,544 doses of vaccines were administered.

There are 0 new cases in 24 hours, which means a total of 8,372,961 cases. The country has 22,574 deaths including 0 in the last 24 hours. 36,056,544 doses of vaccines were administered. In Belgium, there are +3 new infections in 24 hours, making a total of 4,471,620 cases on Monday, August 22, 2022. There have been 0 new deaths in the last 24 hours, which means the total now stands at 32,436. 17,550,524 doses of vaccine were administered.