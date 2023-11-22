Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna “hopes” the French will be among the freed hostages.

The Israeli government approved a deal with Hamas to release 50 hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. “We believe there are Frenchmen among them”Catherine Colonna, France’s foreign minister, responded on Wednesday, November 22. “We have to welcome this deal. It’s a moment of real hope, the first time we’ve been so close to effective releases.”The head of French diplomacy joined. Follow the situation on our live stream.

Hamas welcomes “humanitarian ceasefire”. “The provisions of this Agreement [prévoyant des échanges d’otages détenus par le mouvement islamiste dans la bande de Gaza contre des prisonniers palestiniens] Designed with a vision of resistance and determination, it aims to serve our people and strengthen their resolve in the face of aggression.The Islamic establishment reacted. “We ensure that our hands will be on the trigger and our victorious battalions will be on the lookout”she warned.

Joe Biden says he’s “extraordinarily satisfied” with the hostage deal. US President Joe Biden said “Extraordinary Satisfaction” Israel gave the green light on Wednesday, November 22, under an agreement on the upcoming release of hostages kidnapped in Israel by Hamas militants on October 7.

Peace will begin in the next 24 hours. Qatar, noted a “The Humanitarian Gap”, It refers to its beginning “To be announced in the next 24 hours and to last four days, with possibility of extension”.

Fifty of them were hostages. America expects that “Over 50” Hamas Frees Hostages in Gaza For its part, Qatari diplomacy confirmed the details of the agreement previously revealed by the warlords: release 50 civilian women and children are currently detained in the Gaza Strip. In exchange for a release “Palestinian Women and Children Detained in Israeli Prisons”. “The number of those released will be increased in the next stages of the implementation of the agreement”The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs assured.