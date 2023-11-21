Benjamin Netanyahu tells his government that hostage deal is “the right decision”.

Is the release of the hostages held by Hamas imminent? “We are very present now relatives” By agreement, Joe Biden made the announcement from the White House on Tuesday, November 21. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this this morning “Progress” Talks with Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas over release of hostages in Gaza. In the evening, Benjamin Netanyahu assessed the agreement on hostages before his government “The Right End”. US President Joe Biden helped “Improve your proposed structure to include more hostages at a lower cost (…)”, He made the announcement at a decision-making meeting in the evening.

>> This live has ended.

The BRICS has called for an “immediate and lasting humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza. During a virtual meeting broadcast by the South African president, the leaders were joined by Vladimir Putin. The five countries that have been meeting since 2011 at the annual summit –Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – want ” reiterated [leur] “Strong support for regional and international efforts aimed at immediate cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and provision of humanitarian assistance”.

According to the WHO, two of the premature babies who had to be evacuated died. The 33 infants in al-Sifa were scheduled to be evacuated from the Gaza Strip’s largest hospital on Sunday. “Unfortunately, (…) two of these premature babies died that night due to lack of care”, a WHO spokesperson announced during a regular press conference in Geneva. Twenty-eight more arrived in Egypt on Monday via the Rafah crossing, the only route out of Gaza that is not under Israeli control.

The Red Cross does not participate in the negotiations, but ensures the hostages’ well-being. International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Mirjana Spoljaric met Qatari leaders and the head of the Gulf emirate-based Hamas on Monday evening.“Progress on Humanitarian Issues Related to the Armed Conflict in Israel and Gaza”.. Despite the ICRC’s assurances that it would not participate in these talks, it insisted on doing so “Teams are allowed to visit hostages to ensure their well-being, provide medication, and allow them to communicate with their families.”.