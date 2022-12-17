December 17, 2022

Roger Hilaire, Fabian Cherubin and Danny Francis were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Marion Genin.

December 17, 2022

14 years after these events, those accused of Marion Jane’s murder were convicted. Jurors at the Assize Court sentenced Roger Hilaire, Fabian Cherubin and Danny Francis to life imprisonment. The three Saint Lucians were found guilty of kidnapping and murdering a 36-year-old optician in September 2008.

Similar judgment on the claims of the Public Ministry for Roger Hilaire and Danny Francis. On the other hand, jurors were harsher than the 30-year sentence requested by the public defender for Fabian Cherubin.

Although Roger Hilaire and Danny Francis were in the hands of the French judiciary, their non-extradition to France for the optician’s murder gave them the option of not appearing at their trial. Unless they are arrested by authorities in their country of origin and duly handed over to French authorities, they are not required to serve the sentence announced today by the Assize Court.

In this case, they will first have the opportunity to request a new test. Fabian Cherubin is considered a fugitive and was punished in absentia.

Roger Avril, the only person charged in the case and who appeared at trial, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing and concealing the items.

