War in Ukraine live: Putin confers with his military leaders after massive bombings

In an interview at LCI, Volodymyr Zelensky only hopes for peace talks with the recovery of “our own lands,” the territories currently occupied by the Russians. Putin “doesn’t want peace. Otherwise, a silence consistent with his view of things. “At that time, we should talk with a Russia that is ready to respect its interlocutor, and that begins to return what belongs to us according to international law. It is with such a Russia that I will be ready to negotiate, but not with the Russia we have now, with Nazi Russia. »