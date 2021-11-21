Tennis player Peng Shuai reappears at a public event in Beijing

Will this be enough to silence and appease international critics? Chinese star Tennis Peng Shuai took part in a tennis tournament this Sunday

Beijing, According to official photos of the event.

Wearing a navy sports jacket and white sweatshirt, the player appears in photos of the Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Finals, which were released on the official China Open Weibo account. This is the first time he has appeared in public since the allegations against himSexual abuse The Chinese Internet has been extensively censored.

Global scream

The 35-year-old Peng Shuai, a 35-year-old former world No. 1 player in the doubles division and a star in his country, has not been seen publicly since accusing him of forcing himself to have sex during a series of relationships with a 40-year-old former Communist Party official, Zhang Gauli. Lasts for many years.

Following global opposition, including tennis stars United Nations, Chinese state media released a series of shots claiming that everything is fine with the athlete. A video from Sunday’s event was posted on Twitter by the influential editor – in – chief Hu Jin. Global Times, Applause shows Peng standing in the middle of a group of guests whose names are announced to the audience. A journalist Global Times Peng tweeted another video showing children signing autographs at the same venue before posing for photos with them.

The Chinese #MeToo movement has never reached the top of the ruling Communist Party before the alleged tenure of Peng. These were quickly removed from the Weibo platform, and concerns about Jong’s security have been growing ever since. The Chinese government has repeatedly refused to comment. Discussions on tariffs have been blocked on China’s tightly controlled Internet.