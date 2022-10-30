October 30, 2022

The Chadian Prime Minister has announced the release of a Franco-Australian hostage kidnapped in Chad on Friday.

Saleh Kepsabo suggested the man was freed by Chad’s “security and defense forces”. It is not known who caught him.

The prime minister of Chad announced on Sunday, October 30, Friday, the release of a Franco-Australian kidnapped by an unidentified group in the east of the country. He “Found and brought to safety”And he “Perfect Health”Congratulatory Saleh Kebzabo says on Twitter “Security and Defense Forces for this immediate successful operation”.

On Saturday, Chadian authorities revealed the abduction of the zoo’s manager, the Quai d’Orsay confirmed in the evening. It is not known who captured him.

Hostage “Published in the province of Thibesti [dans le nord du Tchad]by our security and defense forces in the border region of Niger and Libya”Ayoub Abdelkerim Abdoulaye, the governor of Wadi Fira province where the Franco-Australian national was abducted, told AFP.

On Saturday evening, the French Foreign Ministry announced “I learned that one of our comrades was kidnapped in Chad” and will be “In relation to his family, as well as the Chadian authorities, to secure his speedy release.”.

