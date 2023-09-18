September 18, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

In the Russian Far East, Kim Jong-un has increased his visits to the Kremlin’s military-industrial complex.

In the Russian Far East, Kim Jong-un has increased his visits to the Kremlin’s military-industrial complex.

Rusty Knowles September 18, 2023 3 min read

Posted on September 18, 2023 at 2:17 pm.

After warm handshakes with Vladimir Putin, followed by a welcome and presidential gift of announcements and an exchange of firearms, four days of smiles and visits with Kremlin chief ministers followed. Kim Jong-un, who returned to Pyongyang on his armored train on Sunday evening, sent his “sincere thanks” to his hosts for the trip to the Russian Far East.

The North Korean leader really deserves a wide tour of the franchise. With one priority, from Vostochny to Vladivostok, via Komsomolsk-on-Amur: the Russian military-industrial complex. Although it did not officially result in an agreement between the two countries, the security-focused trip revealed plans for ties and exchanges.

New collaborations

“We see possibilities for cooperation in the aviation industry and in other areas,” enthused Russian Deputy Prime Minister for Industry and Trade Denis Manturov. This Kremlin loyalist, known as a liberal who is used to meeting with the CEOs of European groups who have come to invest in Russia, Renault and Safran in particular, smiled this time next to Kim Jong-un.

A photo taken in the cockpit of the plane shows them laughing and complicit, a highlight of a visit to the aeronautical factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur. Kim Jong-un, whose father had already visited the site in 2002, specifically inspected the production facilities of manufacturer Sukhoi fighter jets and civil transport. He witnessed a flight demonstration of a Su-35 fighter jet. “Today, we stand together in the face of pressure from the collective West,” said local governor Mikhail Dektyarev, who multiplied the honors for his special guest.

See also  LIVE - Ukraine: Prigozhin in Belarus, Putin avoids "civil war" | TV5MONDE

“Sleeping Beauty”

Nor is the governor of Vladivostok, the final destination of Kim Jong-un’s trip, ineligible. Russian public television cameras missed nothing of the distinguished guest’s wanderings, especially as he arrived in a black car, with elaborate security, to perform Tchaikovsky’s ballet “Sleeping Beauty.” After the event, Governor Oleg Kozhemiako praised the “development of relations” in the fields of “sports, tourism, culture and trade” between North Korea and the region.

North Korean leader and President Putin at the Vostokny Cosmodrome.via REUTERS

Then he continued his speech: To Kim Jong-un, who met with North Korean students on a university campus and watched an aquatics show at the city’s maritime theater, he brought five explosive drones, a spy drone, a bulletproof vest and “not special clothing. Detectable by thermal cameras. High-profile gifts of military projects between the two countries.

In Vladivostok, the visit was organized by Sergei Shoigu. The defense minister, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, welcomed the North Korean leader at the Knivichy air base to receive a MiG-31 fighter jet and a Kinzhal hypersonic missile system. The two also reviewed Tu-160, Tu-95MS and Tu-22M bombers. Official news agencies of the two countries said that after participating in the warship exercise, they discussed practical ways to strengthen cooperation in the military and defense sectors.

“Tactical Profits”

After nineteen months of “special action” in Ukraine, the lack of weapons could push Russia to turn to North Korea. In return, Pyongyang receives technologies from Moscow for its nuclear and ballistic programs. “Both sides can gain something. But it will mainly be about tactical gains,” warns Andrey Kordunov of the Russian Council, a Moscow-based think tank on international issues.

See also  Volodymyr Zelensky urges Western countries to ban Russian citizens from their territory

Officially, no contract was signed during the trip. “Nothing is planned to be signed,” assured Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. At the scenes in Vladivostok, smiling and nodding, Kim Jong-un asked about missiles and techniques for launching them from aircraft. For now he left with his hands full of gifts. and promises.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Waves of an average height of four meters hit the coast of Cape Town, flooding streets and homes

September 18, 2023 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

Ukrainian army confirms recapture of Klychivka, south of Pakmut

September 17, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

“We must prepare for a long war,” warns NATO Secretary General

September 17, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Balmain’s new collection was stolen when a delivery truck was stolen in Paris, says the brand’s president

September 18, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Here’s what the newest Mars rover has learned so far

September 18, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

What do you know about the resignation of Columbus Blue Jacket Mike Babcock?

September 18, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Mortal Kombat 1 data miners believe they’ve found clues to unannounced DLC characters

September 18, 2023 Len Houle