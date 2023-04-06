April 6, 2023

Silvio Berlusconi is suffering from leukemia

Filippo Montefort / AFP Former Italian Prime Minister and Forza Italia party leader Silvio Berlusconi gestures during a rally in Rome on March 9, 2022.

Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalized in Milan since Wednesday, April 5 (chart in March 2022)

Italy – Silvio Berlusconi, hospitalized in intensive care since Wednesday April 5 in Milan, is reportedly suffering from leukemia. Reuters news agency and daily Il Corriere della Sera This Thursday, April 6.

Silvio Berlusconi, 86, was treated in the cardiac surgery unit at San Rafael Hospital following breathing problems, a person close to him told AFP. Located on the outskirts of the Lombard capital, the establishment is one of Italy’s most prestigious.

“He had a peaceful night and his condition is stable.”Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who is very close to Silvio Berlusconi, said this in an interview with Roy Uno on Thursday morning, although without mentioning the leukemia diagnosis.

Council President Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday sent her best wishes for a speedy recovery to Silvio Berlusconi, head of Forza Italia, a member of the coalition that brought the far-right leader to the country’s leadership.

