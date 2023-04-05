A small Ukrainian plane crashed near the Russian border, Moscow’s security service said

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: Polish fighter jet deliveries to Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s accusations against the West, Emmanuel Macron’s appeal to China… Here’s what to remember from the day of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

: Will Ukrainian forces facing Moscow launch a counterattack in the coming weeks? In any case, that’s what the Russians, who have put up roadblocks on Crimea’s main roads, fear. On France 2, journalist Maries Burcot returns to the fortifications erected in this occupied territory since 2014.

: In Spain, authorities announced the arrest of two men, a Ukrainian and a Russian, who allegedly smuggled military aviation equipment to Russia in defiance of a European Union ban since the start of the war. According to the ministry, which did not specify when the arrests took place, included exports “Equipment for Cockpits of Military Aircraft”.

: In the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, military service is again made compulsory in Latvia. “We can ensure Latvia’s security only through complex security solutionsIn this (…) a large section of society is ready for military action“Latvian Defense Minister Inara Murnis promised.

: Vladimir Putin accuses Western secret services of involvement in the attacks “Terrorists” In Russia. The report comes three days after the death of a Russian blogger who died in an explosion.

: Vladimir Putin once again blames the US “The Ukrainian Crisis”. He said this while receiving his credentials from the new US ambassador to Moscow, Lynn Tracy.. He specifically criticizes them for their support for the 2014 revolution. “Relations between the Russian Federation and the United States, on which the world’s security and stability depend, are unfortunately experiencing a deep crisis.”he added.

: Polish President Andrzej Duda says he is ready to deliver “in the future” Kyiv has its entire MiG-29 fleet “With the agreement of its NATO Allies”. Poland, which has already sent eight of these fighters to Ukraine, will soon do the same for six more, bringing the total to thirty. Volodymyr Zelensky is currently in Poland for talks with his counterpart.

: Poland cancels fencing event qualifying for 2024 Paris Olympics after Russians rejoin competition. The International Fencing Federation (FIE) announced the reinstatement of Russian fencers in early March, the first in international sport in more than a year.

: Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Poland for his first official visit to the country. The US announced another $2.6 billion in military aid to Kyiv, including Patriot air defense missiles and artillery shells. Follow our life.

