Volodymyr Zelensky on an official visit to Poland

Cover Image: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a plaque in front of a school in Ihytne, Chernihiv region, commemorating the sacrifices people suffered during the Russian occupation, a year before the city was liberated. Chernihiv, April 3, 2024. Sergei Chubinsky/AFP

The United States announced on Tuesday, April 4, $2.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine. Including Patriot air defense missiles and artillery shells.

Including Patriot air defense missiles and artillery shells. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky immediately expressed his gratitude to the United States Thanks to them "Unwavering Support". Ukraine "Particularly looking for ammunition, anti-aircraft missiles and artillery shells"He added on Twitter.

French and US presidents Emmanuel Macron and Joe Biden signaled their willingness to visit China in a telephone conversation on Tuesday. Help "Accelerator" Looking for a way out of the war in Ukraine. Mr. The discussion came hours before Macron left for China on a three-day state visit.

After three decades of military non-alignment, Finland officially became the 31st member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Tuesday. Russia says it is building up military capabilities near Finland.

The President of Ukraine is on an official visit to Warsaw on Wednesday. During his visit, Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda to discuss issues related to security and economic and agricultural cooperation.

NATO has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to attend an alliance summit in Vilnius in July. In Lithuania, its Secretary General announced on Tuesday.

According to An investigation revealIt listed Russian military attacks on Ukrainian civilians since February 24, 2022, 5,834 abuses may constitute war crimes under the Geneva Conventions.

More than 500 children have died in Ukraine, UNICEF Director-General Catherine Russell announced in a tweet. however, “The real number is probably much higher.”, She clarified.

