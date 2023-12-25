LIVE – Israel-Hamas War: Attack on Gaza Strip Camp Kills 70, According to Hamas

Here are the highlights from the last 24 hours:

More than 200 people were killed in Gaza in 24 hours. Hamas said 201 Palestinians have been killed since Saturday in Israeli bombardments and ground operations in the Gaza Strip after a UN resolution on humanitarian aid stopped short of calling for a ceasefire. Nearly three months after the start of war between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Movement, the latter announced the discovery of the bodies of slain Palestinians, some of whom it said were “executed” during an Israeli ground operation in Jabalia in the north. Gaza Strip.

Four attack drones were shot down in the Red Sea. A US destroyer patrolling the Red Sea on Saturday shot down four attack drones from Yemen, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced.

Threat of famine. The Gaza Strip was engulfed in humanitarian disaster on Sunday after more than two months of war. Most hospitals there were out of service and 1.9 million people had to flee their homes, or 85% of the population, the UN said. In the next six weeks, the 2.4 million people living in this small territory of 362 km2 are at risk of experiencing high levels of food insecurity, which could lead to famine, according to the United Nations.

Interview between Biden and Netanyahu. The White House said in a statement that the US president called the Israeli prime minister on Saturday to “protect” civilians in the Gaza Strip. The conversation took place a day after the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution “to authorize all parties to provide immediate, safe and unimpeded large-scale humanitarian assistance” without calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.