Strikes hit the Gaza Strip day and night

Israeli attacks on Gaza continue. According to a statement by the Hamas Health Ministry, on Christmas morning, Monday, December 25, 12 people were killed in an explosion near the small village of al-Zawaida, in the heart of the Palestinian enclave. At least 18 people were killed in blasts in Khan Yunis (south) during the night, he added in a press release. Follow our live stream.

• A particularly deadly weekend. In total, the center of the Gaza Strip was hit by fifty consecutive strikes this weekend. According to the Hamas government, at least 70 people were killed in a bomb attack on al-Maqassi refugee camp on Sunday. AFP could not independently confirm this estimate. The densely populated territory has been controlled since 2007 by Hamas, which is considered a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States and the European Union.

• More than 15 Israeli soldiers were killed in three days. On the Israeli side, more than fifteen soldiers have died in the last three days. On Monday morning, the army announced the deaths of two more soldiers, bringing its death toll since its troops were on the ground in Gaza to 156. “We are paying a very heavy price for war, but we have no choice but to continue fighting”Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted on Sunday. “We Face Monsters”He emphasized in his Christmas message to Christians around the world.

• There are no festivities in Bethlehem for Christmas. “Our hearts are in Bethlehem this evening”Pope Francis made the announcement during the Christmas Mass in Rome “Losing the logic of war”. “We must stop these hostilities and turn back”, the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, who came to celebrate Christmas in Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, pleaded Sunday with a black and white keffiyeh around his neck. In the city where Jesus was born, according to Christian tradition, Christmas celebrations have been largely canceled by the Palestinian Authority, and sadness reigns.

A catastrophic humanitarian situation. In the Gaza Strip, most hospitals are out of service. In the next six weeks, the entire population is at risk of experiencing high levels of food insecurity, including famine, the UN said. “The destruction of Gaza's health system is a tragedy,” World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lamented Sunday. Despite Friday's vote in the UN Security Council “immediately” And “largely” Humanitarian aid, which did not see a significant increase. The Jordanian military announced Sunday evening that its air force had dropped aid to about 800 people who had taken refuge in the St. Porphyry church in northern Gaza.