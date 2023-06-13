Things to remember from Monday 12 June

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that the long-awaited offensive by the Ukrainian military was “hard” but “progress”, after his administration confirmed during the day that at least seven villages had been retaken from Russian forces.

“Enemy casualties are at the level we need.” The long-awaited offensive of the Ukrainian army “difficult” But still “Progress”, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, June 12. Earlier, the Ukrainian government said it had taken over seven villages in the south and east of the country starting this weekend. Francinfo looks back at the highlights of the day.

A counter-attack “must be used”

“The fights are tough, but we are moving forward and that is very important”, Volodymyr Zelensky said in his daily speech. “The weather is not favorable – the rain makes our work difficult – but the strength of our soldiers gives good results”, He added, welcoming the return of the Ukrainian flag “Newly Liberated Territories”.

Emmanuel Macron said in Paris “Ukrainian counteroffensive” was “Began several days ago”. “It should be used for weeks, even months.”, the French president added. He rocks “to greet” This is called a counter attack “Be successful as possible to trigger a negotiation phase under good conditions”.

In Washington, the head of US diplomacy, Anthony Blinken, said he hoped the success of the attack could push President Vladimir Putin to negotiate. “In that sense, it can bring peace closer, not further away.” he told reporters.

Seven villages were “liberated”, Ukrainian attacks were repulsed by the Russian side

Earlier, the Ukrainian government said it had taken over seven villages in the south and east of the country starting this weekend. “Seven Villages Liberated”Deputy Defense Minister said Hannah Malyar The telegram mentions several places taken, especially in the Zaporizhzhya region. Villages near Zaporizhzhya and the village of Storoshev in the south of Donetsk region were taken over, Hanna Malyar said. “An area of ​​90 square kilometers of territory returned to our control,” She promised.

On Monday afternoon, the Ukrainian army said it had made progress in the Baghmoud area. “Ukrainian troops advanced 250-700 meters in the direction of Bagmouth”, Ministry of Defense said.

Moscow for its part said it had repelled Ukrainian offensives in the Donetsk region, near Velika Novosilka and near the village of Levatne near Zaporizha. These claims from Moscow and Kiev have not been independently verified.

Kyiv reports that the number of floods is increasing

Ukraine on Monday provided the number of victims of floods caused by the destruction of the Khakovka dam on the Dnipro River. “In Kherson and its region we died at the age of ten… 41 are missing”, The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine announced on the social network Telegram. The governor of the Kherson region clarified in a telegram that two new bodies of victims were found in the city, the capital of the region of the same name.

The Khakovka hydroelectric dam, located in Russian-controlled territory, was destroyed on June 6, flooding hundreds of square kilometers downstream, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people and raising fears of a humanitarian and environmental disaster.

UN chief ‘concerned’ over Ukraine grain deal

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “concerned” about the deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports. “We are working hard to ensure that it is possible to maintain the Black Sea Initiative while continuing our work to facilitate Russian exports.” He said in a press conference.

In July 2022, Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations signed the Black Sea Grain Initiative to allow Ukrainian grain exports. The landmark agreement, which helped ease the world food crisis caused by the war, was extended several times for two months starting last May after intense negotiations. But an explosion is likely in a section of the Togliatti-Odessa pipeline for delivering ammonia, an essential chemical component of mineral fertilizer. “Negative Impact” The Kremlin warned against the future of the Black Sea grain deal.