Ten people died in flooding caused by a burst dam on the Dnieper River, Kyiv reported, with the toll rising

According to Ukrainian intelligence services, acts of eviction and sabotage in preparation in Northern Crimea

Russian officials are preparing to carry out evacuations in Armeniask, north of occupied Crimea. “Activities of Sabotage” at a factory in the region, Ukrainian military intelligence said Monday. A shortage of water in the Crimean Canal caused by the destruction of the Khakovka Dam on June 6 has severely affected the Crimean Titan plant, which produces titanium dioxide. telegram.

“The Russians believe that it is impossible to resume work under the necessary conditions. Information about the possible shutdown of the Crimean Titan is spreading in the temporarily occupied territory of Armeniask. At the same time, the engineering units of the occupying army have been cutting mines and planting explosives in the factory and its surroundings for several days in the workshops of the still operating factory. »

“A terrorist act against the Crimean titan by the Russian invaders would be a disaster. (…) with dire consequences”Write intelligence services stating that 200 tons of ammonia is used in a refrigeration unit. “If there is an explosion at the plant, depending on the wind direction, a cloud of ammonia will cover the surrounding area within half an hour”They judge that Armiansk, Krasnoperekopsk and southern districts of Kherson region will be threatened.