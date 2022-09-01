War in Ukraine – the new mysterious death of a Russian oligarch: the head of the oil company Lukoil died in hospital under suspicious circumstances

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, announcements of the deaths of major Russian tycoons under mysterious circumstances have followed each other.



“Nahil MakhanovLukoil Chairman of the Board (Powerful oil and gas company and the first oil producer in Russia, editor’s note)Died of a serious illness“The company announced in a press release issued this Thursday Interfax.

However, a few hours ago, the Russian press agency suggested a completely different reason for the demise of the boss of this oil and gas company. “Chairman of the board of the oil company Lukoil died after falling from the window of the Central Medical Hospital in Moscow”she announced. According to the agencyHe suffered injuries after falling, a source was quoted as saying.

This latest death of a major Russian tycoon under suspicious circumstances is part of a series of mysterious disappearances of oligarchs since the invasion of Ukraine.

“24 hour law” hospital

Moscow’s Central Medical Hospital, Tsentralnaya Klinicheskaya Bolnitsa (or TSKB, pronounced tsekabeFrom Stalin, it is known, “Kremlin Clinic”. Mainly high officials and officials of the regime are treated. It is also renowned as an institution where the rule of law prevails. “24 Hours”. As explained in 1997, to the newspaper the worldA doctor who has worked there for many years means the poser “Questions” Or was “One wrong approach”, “You have 24 hours to pack”.

A law from the Soviet era, no one knows if it’s still in effect, but as a precaution, everyone respects.

