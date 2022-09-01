Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss during the final debate ahead of the Conservative Party leader election at Arena Wembley on August 31, 2022 in London. Kirsty Wigglesworth / AB

Many grey-headed, combatants in royal blue t-shirts were packed “Liz for Leader” or A “We are ready for Rishi”. Thousands of members of the British Conservative Party will attend the twelfth and final debate between Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Wednesday, August 31, at the Arena Wembley, a large arena just a stone’s throw from London’s legendary stadium. , and his opponent, former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, are both running for prime minister.

Suspense is weak at the end of an internal primary largely disconnected from the concerns of Britons, paralyzed by the massive economic crisis threatening their country. Liz Truss is almost certain to replace Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street on September 5, according to several polls since late July. The Tory leader was forced by his own MPs to step down following the “Partygate” scandal..

“I’m 99.9% sure that Liz will be nominated next Monday, and unlike the renewal candidate, Mr. Sunak, he was not fined for bartering.” Jordan, a law student fan of M, insists Kissme Dress.

At his side, Rishi Sunak’s protégé Mohammed Rahman frowns: “He’s good at economics, he still has a chance,” This East Londoner wants to believe, like many in the audience, “Sadness” Boris Johnson’s departure. “It’s unfair that he was pushed in the beginning and we activists have to have our say. “Boris has the ability to bond with people, not Liz Truss, who seems so robotic.” Mr. Anita, Sunak’s protégé, regrets having no illusions about her chances as champion.

At the age of 42, Rishi Sunak had everything for this primary success: a commendable record in the Johnson cabinet and a realistic plan that put the fight against inflation (+ 10.1% in July) at the top of its priorities. But he failed to counter a rumor maintained by those close to Boris Johnson that he was plotting to topple the prime minister, who is hugely popular among the 160,000 Conservative Party members. In contrast, Liz Truss, 47, Mr. By showing greater loyalty to Johnson, the Continuity candidate was able to pass.

“Favourable” for hydraulic fracturing

The libertarian Brexiteer, who swears only by the free market and “less” government, campaigned on a single plan to woo the Tories – all tax cuts – but it was wholly inadequate in a tough economic climate. Facing England. Inflation will rise to 22% in 2023, according to Goldman Sachs.

