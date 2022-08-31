“This is a mission to avoid a nuclear accident”, assures the head of the IAEA

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission arrived in Zaporizhia today and will begin inspection work at the nuclear power plant tomorrow. “After that we will try to establish a permanent presence of the agency.”, IAEA Director General Raffaele Croci said. Follow our life.
The funeral of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, will take place in Moscow on Saturday. At this stage, we still don’t know if it will be a private ceremony or a state funeral. Follow our life.
Atmospheric concentrations of greenhouse gases A record high was reached in 2021Like sea level.
“Today is a desirable situation Escape to Belgium Hassan Ikusen“, said Georges-François Leclerc, Prefect of Hauts-de-France. The Council of State could not locate the ousted imam.
The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) arrived in the city of Zaporizhia, about 120 kilometers from the power plant of the same name. Experts are to examine Europe’s largest power plant in the wake of the bombings, which the Russians and Ukrainians blame each other for. Follow our life.
Tributes abroad, A little less in Russia… The international political class is reacting Mikhail Gorbachev died yesterday at the age of 91. Emmanuel Macron greeting a “A quiet man whose choices opened the way to freedom for Russians.” Vladimir Putin was content to express his opinion “Deepest condolences”. Follow our life.
850,000 teachers returned to school this morning, before that students. To cover the manpower shortage, 3,000 contractors were called in.
The search continues this morning to find out Imam Hasan IkusenNot available after that The expulsion was approved by the Council of State. He is placed on the wanted persons file.
Three days without Russian gas: Gas supplies from Russia to Europe via the Nord Stream gas pipeline have been suspended again since this morning. This is maintenance work. Follow our life.
The search for the imam continues this morning Hassan Ikusen, whose discharge is verified by the Council of State. When police arrived at his home near Valenciennes yesterday, the preacher was not there.
A day before the students, 850,000 teachers went back to school this morningPersonnel, including 3,000 contract workers, were called in to cover the shortage.
Back to School Seminar for Government Members. Emmanuel Macron and Elisabeth Borne bring everyone together to set the strategy for the coming months in the context of the climate emergency, energy moderation and the security of purchasing power.
Asked about LCI, Emmanuel Wargan said he was optimistic about France’s gas potential. “We continue to diversify. We buy gas from other countries like Norway, Algeria. We also buy liquefied natural gas everywhere. For all that, we don’t care.”, He wanted to reassure the Chairman of the Energy Regulatory Commission.
Back to School Seminar for Government Members. Emmanuel Macron and Elisabeth Borne will join them this morning to set the strategy for the coming months in the context of the climate emergency, energy moderation and the security of purchasing power.
The pipeline is currently operating at only 20% capacity. “This sent skyrocketing already high energy prices and prompted European countries to put in place emergency plans for energy conservation”Recalls correctly the world.
(SERGEI CHUZAVKOV/AFP)
