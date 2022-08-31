“This is a mission to avoid a nuclear accident”, assures the head of the IAEA

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: They’re almost there. The work of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Came to Zaporizhia, 120 km from the nuclear power plant of the same name. A 14-member team led by the organization’s general manager, Raffaele Grossi, will visit the plant tomorrow.

: 6 PM, let’s look at today’s news:

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission arrived in Zaporizhia today and will begin inspection work at the nuclear power plant tomorrow. “After that we will try to establish a permanent presence of the agency.”, IAEA Director General Raffaele Croci said. Follow our life.

The funeral of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, will take place in Moscow on Saturday. At this stage, we still don’t know if it will be a private ceremony or a state funeral. Follow our life.

Atmospheric concentrations of greenhouse gases A record high was reached in 2021Like sea level.

“Today is a desirable situation Escape to Belgium Hassan Ikusen“, said Georges-François Leclerc, Prefect of Hauts-de-France. The Council of State could not locate the ousted imam.

: Hello @TomIAEA Director General Raffaele Grassi announced that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission, which arrived today in Zaporizhia, will begin its inspection work at the nuclear power plant of the same name tomorrow. “After that we will try to establish a permanent presence of the agency.”, He declared.

: Any news from the IAEA mission monitoring the Ukrainian nuclear power plant?

: International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team en route to Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, wants “Avoid a Nuclear Accident” At the plant, says Raffaele Grossi, director of the agency.

: Kyiv has called on Russian forces to stop bombing the road leading to the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant as an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) panel approaches. “Russian occupation troops should stop firing on corridors used by the IAEA delegation and not interfere with its activities at the plant”Oleg Nikolenko, the spokesman of the Ukrainian Diplomacy emphasized.

: 2 PM, let’s look at the news of the day:

The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) arrived in the city of Zaporizhia, about 120 kilometers from the power plant of the same name. Experts are to examine Europe’s largest power plant in the wake of the bombings, which the Russians and Ukrainians blame each other for. Follow our life.

Tributes abroad, A little less in Russia… The international political class is reacting Mikhail Gorbachev died yesterday at the age of 91. Emmanuel Macron greeting a “A quiet man whose choices opened the way to freedom for Russians.” Vladimir Putin was content to express his opinion “Deepest condolences”. Follow our life.

850,000 teachers returned to school this morning, before that students. To cover the manpower shortage, 3,000 contractors were called in.

The search continues this morning to find out Imam Hasan IkusenNot available after that The expulsion was approved by the Council of State. He is placed on the wanted persons file.

: An IAEA convoy, 20 cars and an ambulance, entered the city of Zaporizhia (Ukraine) in the afternoon, AFP reporters on the ground said.

: The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) arrived in Zaporizhia, located about 120 kilometers from the power plant of the same name. IAEA experts are to inspect the plant, Europe’s largest, against a backdrop of explosions blamed on each other by Russian and Ukrainian authorities.

: With your lunch break, here’s a fresh summary of the morning news:

Tributes abroad, little less in Russia… International political class reacts Mikhail Gorbachev died at the age of 91. Emmanuel Macron greeting a “A quiet man whose choices opened the way to freedom for Russians.” Vladimir Putin was content to express his opinion “Deepest condolences”. Follow our life.

Three days without Russian gas: Gas supplies from Russia to Europe via the Nord Stream gas pipeline have been suspended again since this morning. This is maintenance work. Follow our life.

The search for the imam continues this morning Hassan Ikusen, whose discharge is verified by the Council of State. When police arrived at his home near Valenciennes yesterday, the preacher was not there.

A day before the students, 850,000 teachers went back to school this morningPersonnel, including 3,000 contract workers, were called in to cover the shortage.

Back to School Seminar for Government Members. Emmanuel Macron and Elisabeth Borne bring everyone together to set the strategy for the coming months in the context of the climate emergency, energy moderation and the security of purchasing power.

: Question: Once inside a nuclear power plant does the IAEA team really have access to everything? Is it possible to access the places occupied by the Russian army? Asked by the worldEmmanuelle Galichet thinks so. “Experts have all the necessary skills, so no one can guide themPresents Teacher-Researcher in Nuclear Physics at the National Gallery of Arts and Crafts. They are very knowledgeable about the plant and will tell you exactly where to check. I don’t know how the Russians or the Ukrainians will fool them.

: Kyiv accused Russia of bombing the city where the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is located, as experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency were expected to arrive later in the afternoon. “Russian Army Bombs Enerkoder”Yevgeny Yevduchenko, head of the Nikopol administration, located across the Dnieper River from Enerkodar, announced in a telegram.

: “We’re not too concerned about the ability to contain gas.”

Asked about LCI, Emmanuel Wargan said he was optimistic about France’s gas potential. “We continue to diversify. We buy gas from other countries like Norway, Algeria. We also buy liquefied natural gas everywhere. For all that, we don’t care.”, He wanted to reassure the Chairman of the Energy Regulatory Commission.

: With your coffee, here’s a fresh summary of the morning news:

Tributes abroad, little less in Russia… International political class reacts Mikhail Gorbachev died at the age of 91. Emmanuel Macron greeting a “A quiet man whose choices opened the way to freedom for Russians.” Vladimir Putin was content to express his opinion “Deepest condolences”. Follow our life.

Three days without Russian gas: Gas supplies from Russia to Europe via the Nord Stream gas pipeline have been suspended again since this morning. This is maintenance work. Follow our life.

The search for the imam continues this morning Hassan Ikusen, whose discharge is verified by the Council of State. When police arrived at his home near Valenciennes yesterday, the preacher was not there.

A day before the students, 850,000 teachers are back in school this morningPersonnel, including 3,000 contract workers, were called in to cover the shortage.

Back to School Seminar for Government Members. Emmanuel Macron and Elisabeth Borne will join them this morning to set the strategy for the coming months in the context of the climate emergency, energy moderation and the security of purchasing power.

: In addition, Gazprom confirmed last night that it will completely cut off its floodgates to Engie tomorrow. The Russian company has condemned the French supplier for not paying for deliveries made in July.

: Gas supplies from Russia to Europe via the Nord Stream gas pipeline were suspended again this morning. Russian gas company Gazprom earlier announced the outage, which will last three days and is linked to work at a compressor station in northern Germany. It is from there that gas is exported to other European countries.

The pipeline is currently operating at only 20% capacity. “This sent skyrocketing already high energy prices and prompted European countries to put in place emergency plans for energy conservation”Recalls correctly the world.

: We also learn that Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with Emmanuel Macron last night about the Zaporizhia power plant. “We have consolidated our positions to protect Ukraine and Europe from the Russian radiological threat.Says the President of Ukraine In his daily video. I believe that together with international organizations, together with all our partners, we can bring the plant under full Ukrainian control and force Russia to withdraw all military personnel and weapons from the plant. Immediate and complete demilitarization of the site is essential.”

: International Atomic Energy Agency inspection team leaves for Zaporizhia. Its 14 members, now leaving Q, are due to arrive at the nuclear power plant by late afternoon after an eight-hour journey. And they want to surrender “inside” of the center. This gives you time to re-read our article in which we explain the objectives of this visit..

(SERGEI CHUZAVKOV/AFP)