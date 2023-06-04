United States: He eats reduced portions of McDonald’s morning, afternoon and evening for 100 days and loses more than 26 kg

A 57-year-old man ate his three daily meals at McDonald’s for over three months and lost 26 kg. To achieve this, he gradually reduced his portions and the number of calories he consumed.

Food not recommended by health professionals. A 57-year-old American man lost more than 26 kg by eating his three daily meals at McDonald’s for more than three months.

Kevin Maginnis was able to go from 108 kg to 81.4 kg from a 100-day diet focusing only on hamburgers, fries and donuts of the famous American company. His wife also lost 9 kg after following this particular diet for a month and a half.

His secret? Gradually reduce your portions and the number of calories you consume. According to his account given to a local channel WSMVThe Tennessee native first cut the orders he traditionally placed in half, then gradually reduced them by 75%.

During these 100 days he also tried to avoid snacks between meals as much as possible and drink only water.

Diet promoted on TikTok

“It works for any food, even McDonald’s,” the 50-year-old told local television. Proud of his diet, he promoted it under a pseudonym on Tiktok “Pigmacoaching”. The account, which has a total of 87,800 subscribers, details the meals taken by Kevin McGinnis day by day.

In addition to the resulting weight loss, the American found that his cholesterol and blood glucose levels dropped significantly on this diet. “I used to suffer from diabetes and now I’m in the healthy range,” the 50-year-old commented in the US press.