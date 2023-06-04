June 4, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Story by Le Picaro’s special correspondent

Rusty Knowles June 4, 2023 1 min read

Reporting The industrial and port city on the Sea of ​​Azov, nearly destroyed last year, is slowly coming back to life. The Russian president wants to make his rehabilitation an example for annexed territories.

Mariupol Special Envoy

“I feel good here. The only drawback is that there are no shops or pharmacies nearby yet. We promise there will be. So we wait, the Russians are patient, you know . . .” Natalia looks out the window of her brand new apartment to the new Nevsky district on the outskirts of Mariupol. In this area, on both sides of the avenue leading to the airport — closed since 2014 — two dozen buildings have sprung up in the past six months, while others are under construction. A dominating view of a city that was wiped off the map last year, it now looks like a huge building site. Work everywhere, workers wearing helmets, mostly from Central Asian countries or Belarus, trucks, mostly Chinese, cranes and earthmoving machines… On the facades of these new six- to nine-story buildings, parts of the walls are painted green or yellow. Bringing a touch of color…

This article is for subscribers only. 94% is left for you to discover.

Want to read more?

Open all items immediately.

Already subscribed? to login

See also  Joe Biden believes Vladimir Putin "misjudged" the capabilities of his own military.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

United States: He eats reduced portions of McDonald’s morning, afternoon and evening for 100 days and loses more than 26 kg

June 4, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Saint Peter: Rite of Penance after Desecration of the Altar of Confession

June 4, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

In the Czech Republic, a factory produces inflatable military devices to deceive the Russian military

June 3, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

3 min read

Hollywood execs strike a deal with studios as writers’ strike continues

June 4, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

One of Saturn’s moons sprays epic plumes of water

June 4, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Rich Hill provides the deepest start for the Pirates, who swept the Cardinals for their fifth straight win

June 4, 2023 Joy Love
5 min read

Photoshop AI Generative Fill is so powerful that it could change photo editing forever

June 4, 2023 Len Houle