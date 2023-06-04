Saint Peter: Rite of Penance after Desecration of the Altar of Confession

Cardinal Mauro Competti, Archbishop of St. Peter’s Basilica, celebrates a penitential Mass at noon on Saturday, June 3, after the desecration at the basilica on Thursday evening. A man undressed and stood on the altar of confession, with the words “Save the children of Ukraine” on his back. Arrested by the basilica’s guards and gendarmes, he was handed over to the Italian police, who issued an arrest warrant.

The Archbishop of St. Peter’s Basilica, Cardinal Mauro Combetti, will celebrate the Liturgy of Penance on Saturday, June 3 at 12:00 p.m., in the presence of the canons of the Chapter of St. Peter and the Faithful. Thursday evening, June 1. As the basilica’s closing time approached, a Polish man, in a visibly transfixed state of emotion, approached the altar, quickly undressed and jumped onto the marble.

Arrested and expelled from Italian territory

On his back, he had written in marker:Save the Children of Ukraine” in English. He did not shout or resist the first guards who rushed to strip him down and undress him, and the Vatican gendarmes who took him to the offices for identification. Immediately, in accordance with the provisions of the Italy-Holy See Pact (part of the Lateran Treaties, 1929), the man was handed over by the Vatican authorities to the Italian police, and he He was notified of his obligation to leave the territory.