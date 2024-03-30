March 31, 2024

This Sunday is the entry of Bulgaria and Romania

Rusty Knowles March 30, 2024 2 min read

Bulgaria and Romania enter the Schengen area this Sunday, March 31. – Credit: Andrea Alexandru/AP/SIPA / Ciba / Andrea Alexandru/AP/SIPA

Romanian and Bulgarian travelers will not need to present a passport or visa to travel by air or sea within most of the Schengen area from this Sunday. On the roads, tests will be carried out for the time being, much to the chagrin of truck drivers. Blame the veto on Austria, the only ineffective country in the EU for fear of an influx of asylum seekers. If excluded from the process, road carriers do not depart.

Despite this partial support, it is a step Strong symbolic value For these two countries. European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen said in a statement: “This is a great victory for both countries. However, the agreement is still only a partial entry, which continues to cause problems for regional trade, and is partly dictated by the internal political considerations of some countries of the EU.

The Schengen area now has 29 members

At the Romanian capital's airport, where the majority of flights serve the Schengen area, teams have been busy all week preparing for this small revolution, promising to increase staffing levels to carry out “in-order” unannounced checks, especially for minors. To prevent falling prey to human trafficking networks, according to the Romanian government […] Read more

