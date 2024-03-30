Live – War in Ukraine: Power outages after Russian strikes, situation update

According to Ukrainian energy supplier DTEK, three Ukrainian thermal power plants suffered significant damage in a Russian fire on Friday. Follow the latest information directly.

"The Pre-War Era" Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has warned that Europe has now entered a "pre-war age". "I don't want to scare anyone, but war is not a concept of the past. It's a reality and it started two years ago," Donald Tusk declared in an interview Friday, along with the invasion of Ukraine. Lena alliance of eight European newspapers (leading European newspaper alliance). "The most worrying thing at the moment is that absolutely all scenarios are possible. We have not experienced such a situation since 1945," declared the former president of the Council of Europe. Russia: A military recruitment campaign is launched Russia will begin its spring conscription campaign on Monday, enlisting tens of thousands of young men aged 18 to 30. "The spring military conscription campaign will begin on April 1," said senior general staff officer Vice Admiral Vladimir Simliansky. The new entrants will replace the existing compulsions in the rear and they will not need to be mobilized. The Russian military assures that these new recruits will not be sent to Ukraine, but the campaign, organized twice a year, comes at a time when many Russians fear a new mobilization. "We can twist some people's arms to force them to sign up and go forward," said Nicolas Richeaux, former commander of the 7th Armored Division at LCI. Update on the situation Three Ukrainian thermal power plants suffered significant damage after a Russian fire, Ukrainian energy supplier DTEK said on Friday, without providing the locations of the installations. "Aggressors attacked three DTEK thermal power plants. The equipment was severely damaged," the company lamented in a press release. It said its engineers acted "quickly" to deal with the damage. In the evening, the Ministry of Energy indicated total power outage in seven regions.

A Ukrainian drone struck an apartment building in the Russian city of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine, killing one person and wounding two others, the regional governor said. “The drone crashed into an apartment building. As a result of the explosion, unfortunately one person was killed. Two others were injured,” Vyacheslav Klatkov said on Telegram.

National operator Ukrenergo said:Forced to carry out emergency (power) cuts till evening“In the Three Regions”Lack of productivity“Consequent electricity”Massive attack“Russian.”Restrictions“After the previous blasts there were already two in the region.

The Ministry of Energy indicated that total blackouts had taken place in seven regions in the evening, and asked Ukrainians “Their understanding of these temporary difficulties“.”The enemy wants to sow panic and despair. But we spent the winter light and warm, and we will continue“, he added in a message on Telegram.

Energy Minister German Kalushchenko had previously been a “Big Attack“In particular targeting energy production sites in the regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava (center) and Cherkasy (center), Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Chymykal condemned.Brutal attacks on the Ukrainian energy system“.

