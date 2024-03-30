March 30, 2024

LIVE – War in Ukraine: One killed in drone attack on Russian border town of Belgorod

Rusty Knowles March 30, 2024 1 min read

The President of the National Assembly, Yaël Braun-Pivet, who visited Kyiv to reaffirm France's support for the Ukrainian people and authorities, was a guest of the LCI this Friday evening. “We feel that the situation is very tense, and it is difficult for the Ukrainians on the front lines. But they keep their morale, they are all very combative, very grateful for France's action,” he testified.

After meeting with President Zelensky, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Yaël Braun-Pivet indicated that they had informed him of their needs for “anti-aircraft defense (…) because the Russians are sending them especially at night. They need drones and missiles on Ukrainian soil. They need ammunition, artillery, Caesar cannons. etc. We have a strong demand for arms because the situation is really tough on the front”.

Moreover, he reaffirmed the importance of fully engaging with Ukraine and loudly emphasized the need to help them, because “it is the existence of Ukraine but also the existence of Europe that is at stake”, “our values”, “security of the world”. MP Revival called for “national unity in defense of Ukraine, our values”.

