Putin ‘operated on advanced cancer’: US intelligence says Russian president ‘end is near’

Vladimir Putin received treatment for “advanced stage” cancer in April, according to US intelligence.

Vladimir Putin’s health has been the subject of much speculation since the conflict began in Ukraine. Still, according to NewsweekA U.S. intelligence report says the Russian president was treated for “advanced cancer” in April.

American Magazine anonymously quotes three senior officials in US intelligence, “in three different agencies”: one working in the office of the Directorate General of Intelligence (DNI), one at the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and a former Air Force officer.

“Everyone feels the end is near”

One of these sources is clear: “Everyone feels the end is near”. The latter says that oncologists have been following Vladimir Putin for two years, and that “April surgery was under local anesthesia in the abdomen,” which suggests that the Kremlin leader may have suffered from “pancreatic cancer”.

According to US intelligence, Putin’s weakness makes him more vulnerable, but paradoxically reduces the risk of a nuclear conflict. In short, the command chain is no longer ready to blindly follow the Russian president. His position also points to an immediate successor, according to Newsweek sources, who did not specify whether this was an internal conspiracy or not.