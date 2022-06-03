What to remember from Thursday, June 2nd

The Russian military tightened its grip on eastern Ukraine on Thursday. On the 99th day of the war, Russian forces were now in control “About 20%” Ukrainian territory, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky said on Thursday, June 2. Here is what to remember that day.

The Russian military controls about 125,000 square kilometers

Three months after the invasion began, Russian forces are now in control “About 20%” Ukrainian territory, about 125,000 square kilometers, according to the head of state of Ukraine. The Russian military is tightening its grip on the strategic city of Siverodonetsk. After the failure of the lightning attack that toppled the Q regime, the forces are really focused on capturing Donbass.

Now in the Zhivrodonetsk, the administrative capital of the Luhansk region, “Occupied 80% of the city” And street fights are raging, the governor of the region, Serguiï Gaïdaï, said from Wednesday to Thursday night. Ukrainian leaders have recently accused Moscow of wanting to turn into Siverodonetsk. “New Mariupol”.

The West must be prepared for a “hostile war.”

“We have to be ready for the long haul.” Western nations must be prepared “For a war” On top of that “Long term” In Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg issued the warning after meeting with US President Joe Biden on Thursday, June 2. Jens Stoltenberg travels to Washington to prepare for the NATO summit to be held in Madrid on June 28-30.

Its Secretary-General reiterated that NATO did not want to engage in direct confrontation with Russia, underscoring the existence of a Western military alliance. “Responsible” To support Ukraine. “Most wars, of course, end in negotiation one day or another, but what we do know is that what happens at the negotiating table is very closely linked to the situation on the ground. The battlefield, the battlefield.”He added.

According to Moscow, Europeans will first be “affected” by the oil embargo.

The Europeans will be first “Impact” Russia’s deputy prime minister in charge of energy has announced an oil embargo, which was imposed within the framework of European sanctions against Russia for its intervention in Ukraine. “Not only will oil prices rise, but so will the price of petroleum products. I do not rule out that there is a huge shortage of petroleum products in the EU.”Said Alexander Novak In an interview aired on Russian television.

Washington bans many Russian oligarchy

The United States has announced a new round of sanctions in hopes of persuading Moscow to drop the war in Ukraine. In the middle New oligarchy Or referred to members of Moscow, close friend and “Finance” Of Vladimir Putin, Sergei Pavlovich Roldokin, Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Supremacy Superior Brokerage Company or spokeswoman for Russian diplomacy.