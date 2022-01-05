January 6, 2022

The child died in the Bouncy Fort crash

Rusty Knowles January 5, 2022

An 8-year-old boy was killed in a bouncy castle crash in eastern Spain, local officials said on Wednesday (January 5). Eight other children, including a child, were injured when it fell from a castle set up for a local festival in Mislata, near Valencia, and it was blown into the air by the speed of the wind.

No words, this is a real play“The mayor of the city, Carlos Bealza, posted a message on Twitter announcing the death of the girl.

Police have launched an investigation to determine if the hopping fort meets security standards. The crash comes after six children died in a similar drama in Australia. A large bouncing castle was blown by the wind at an elementary school year-end party in the Tasmanian city of Davenport, which provoked deep emotions across the country.

