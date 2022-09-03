September 3, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Oil spills do not justify Nord Stream gas pipeline shutdown, Siemens judges after Gazprom announcement

Rusty Knowles September 3, 2022 2 min read

Moscow is concerned about the lack of visas to attend the UN General Assembly

In a letter to the United Nations Secretary-General, Russia expressed concern that it had not yet received a visa from the United States to visit the UN General Assembly, led by its foreign minister, in September. Affairs, according to a speech seen by Agence France-Presse on Friday.

“On the 1stR September, none of the 56 Russian delegates (…) received entry visas for the United States. Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzia writes in this letter to Antonio Guterres ahead of the General Assembly’s high-level week in New York from September 20 to 26. “The same is the case with journalists and staff on our minister’s plane.”.

“In recent months, U.S. authorities have denied visas to several Russian delegates to participate in official UN events,” he said.He says, respect America “Their Statutory Obligations” And “Fast to Music” Visas are requested.

According to an agreement between the United States and the UN since 1947, the United States should not prevent representatives of member states from visiting the United Nations headquarters.

In February, after Russia invaded Ukraine, the United States announced economic sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, including a ban on entry into their territory.

“The United States takes seriously its obligations as host nation of the United Nations.”A spokesperson for the US State Department assured AFP that the visa process was confidential and could not comment on specific cases.

See also  Obama accused Republicans of threatening democracy

As a large number of requests are processed each year, “We continue to remind the Russian mission to the UN and other missions that the United States should receive applications as soon as possible to ensure proper processing.”he added. “This is especially important because of Russia’s unjustified actions against our embassy in Russia.”It has a limited workforce and “Our Ability to Process Visa Applications”He insisted.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Gazprom has announced that it will shut down Nord Stream, which is essential for gas supplies in Europe, due to a technical fault.

September 2, 2022 Rusty Knowles
4 min read

Five Questions on Taxation of Super Profits of Big Corporations Demanded by Noobs and National Rally

September 2, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

In Lebanon, public beaches are disappearing

September 2, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Virgo for the month of September 2022

September 3, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
6 min read

All you need to know

September 3, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Serena Williams’ legendary tennis career could end after losing the third singles round at the US Open

September 3, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Yas and Gas – The New York Times

September 3, 2022 Len Houle