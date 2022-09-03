Oil spills do not justify Nord Stream gas pipeline shutdown, Siemens judges after Gazprom announcement

Moscow is concerned about the lack of visas to attend the UN General Assembly

In a letter to the United Nations Secretary-General, Russia expressed concern that it had not yet received a visa from the United States to visit the UN General Assembly, led by its foreign minister, in September. Affairs, according to a speech seen by Agence France-Presse on Friday.

“On the 1stR September, none of the 56 Russian delegates (…) received entry visas for the United States. Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzia writes in this letter to Antonio Guterres ahead of the General Assembly’s high-level week in New York from September 20 to 26. “The same is the case with journalists and staff on our minister’s plane.”.

“In recent months, U.S. authorities have denied visas to several Russian delegates to participate in official UN events,” he said.He says, respect America “Their Statutory Obligations” And “Fast to Music” Visas are requested.

According to an agreement between the United States and the UN since 1947, the United States should not prevent representatives of member states from visiting the United Nations headquarters.

In February, after Russia invaded Ukraine, the United States announced economic sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, including a ban on entry into their territory.

“The United States takes seriously its obligations as host nation of the United Nations.”A spokesperson for the US State Department assured AFP that the visa process was confidential and could not comment on specific cases. See also Obama accused Republicans of threatening democracy