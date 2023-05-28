Russia launches its May 14 offensive on Kiev

Cover Image: Rescuers work on the site of a building damaged by a Russian drone strike, on May 28, 2023, in Kyiv. VALENTYN OGIRENKO / REUTERS

Russia launched a new airstrike on Ukraine overnight Saturday-Sunday , the fourteenth time this month, Ukrainian officials said early Sunday morning. According to Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko, the city’s air defense destroyed more than 40 drones.

In October 2022, Ukrainian security services attacked the Crimean bridge and ships in Sevastopol.

In a televised interview, Vassyl Maliouk, head of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), on Saturday returned to the October 2022 attacks on the Crimean bridge and Russian ships in Sevastopol. This last attack was a planned special operation. The SBU is all out with the Ukrainian Navy, he explains. But Vassyl Maliouk believes that it is still too early to provide details of the operation against the Crimean bridgehead, so as not to provide additional data to the Russians.

Ukraine is ready to launch its own counterattack, a top security official has said.

Attempts to recapture occupied territory in the east and southeast of Ukraine "Ready to start" And can start "Tomorrow, the day after tomorrow or in a week"Oleksi Danilov, Ukraine's secretary of national defense and security, said in an interview with the BBC on Saturday.

Ukrainian groups begin training on M1 Abrams.

About 400 Ukrainian servicemen have begun training in the operation and maintenance of US M1 Abrams tanks in Germany. The New York Times, which cites the Pentagon. Washington has pledged thirty-one Abrams tanks and plans to hold a ten-to-twelve-week training program for Ukrainian troops.

Kyiv asks Germany for cruise missiles.

According to the German Defense Ministry, Ukraine has sent an official request to the German government for the supply of Taurus-type air-to-air cruise missiles with a range of at least 500 kilometers. Due to its range, it can strike targets behind the current front line in eastern Ukraine.

Tehran accuses Volodymyr Zelensky of criticizing Iran for acquiring more weapons.

Iran on Saturday accused Ukraine's president of criticizing the country for trying to get more aid and weapons from the West in its conflict against Russia. Iranian diplomacy responded to a video released Wednesday in which the Ukrainian leader made the call "Iranian People" Pressure should be put on his government to move away from this "Russian Terrorism" and end the supply of drones to carry out large-scale attacks in Ukraine.

Russian forces continue their attacks on Pakmut, but "Overall offensive activity has decreased"According to the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine. "Yesterday and today there were no serious battles, not even in the city [de Bakhmout] Neither sides", Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister said on Telegram on Saturday. Hanna Malier added that Russian troops were shelling the outskirts and approaches to Bagmouth. "The decrease in enemy offensive activity is linked to the transfer of troops and their regrouping.The Deputy Minister continued. The enemy tries to strengthen his own abilities. » Ukrainian troops, for their part, "hold fast" Heights overlooking Bagmouth to the north and south, and part of the perimeter, M.me Malian.

