Israel imposes health pass on three-year-old children

Officials said Wednesday evening that Israel has imposed a health pass on children over the age of three as part of new regulations aimed at preventing the spread of the corona virus. Faced with the recent increase in pollution associated with the spread of the delta variant, the Hebrew state called for a health pass on July 29. “Badge Word”, Fully vaccinated, Covit-19 cured or allows those with a negative test to access certain locations.

On Wednesday, the Israeli government extended the measures to children between the ages of 3 and 12. Trying to avoid the new lockout, Israel on Sunday set up rapid antigen testing stations across the country, run by the Megan David Adom (MDA) emergency service, and made isolation mandatory for returnees from most countries around the world. , Whether vaccinated or not. Screening at these stations costs 52 shekels (about 17 euros) and allows you to get a health pass from the Ministry of Health, which is valid for 24 hours.

“It will be supported by the state for children between the ages of 3 and 12 from 18 August, the date the measure came into effect”, The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. Israel, a country of nine million people, was the first country to launch a major vaccination campaign in December, thanks to a deal with pharmaceutical company Pfizer. The agreement provided the Jewish government with quick access to millions of fees in exchange for biomedical information on the effects of the vaccine.

The campaign has been able to reduce the number of cases, but in recent weeks pollution has increased again due to the spread of the non-infectious delta, both to adults who were not vaccinated but to people who were vaccinated six months ago. In the last 24 hours, Israel has registered 5,802 new cases. A total of 918,237 infections and 6,587 deaths have been reported in the country since the outbreak, according to a recent official report.